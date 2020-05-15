Today's Forum for May 16-17

"I just want to thank our great president for the benefits he's giving me. He's really done a good job. I am a Republican and I am going to vote for him again, and I encourage everyone to vote for him."
"The goal of the Dalton Historic Preservation Commission should be measured, steady change while maintaining truly historic properties. Freezing the neighborhood in time just leads to a lot of inefficient, awkward, hard-to-sell homes."
"I am astounded by the, perhaps, unintended hypocrisy on display in the Forum by Republicans complaining that Democrats just hate Trump and 'have never given him a chance from day one.' The Republicans did the very same thing with President Obama. Their legislative leader, Mitch McConnell, even said they would do everything in their power to limit Obama to one term as president. They missed on that one, but they finally did block him from fulfilling his constitutional obligation to appoint justices to the Supreme Court. It's simply astounding."
"John Stossel’s ‘You’ll freeze in the dark’ is a must read. My parents grew up during the Depression and I can relate to what he is saying. I was taught hard work was necessary to survive. What I find so mind-boggling is how crowded Walmart and other stores are with people buying nonessentials. I guess they know the federal government will continue sending those unemployment check subsidies and the state unemployment checks. Or will they?"
"America could have reopened safely weeks ago if we’d started a wide-scale test and trace program back in February or earlier. Because we didn’t do that it’s not safe to reopen. But the Trump administration who allowed this to happen through inaction is pretending that the health experts are just trying to hurt the economy on purpose."
"Donald says testing is overrated, but he's getting tested virtually every day. This man is not fit to lead this country."
"When you wear a mask, you're not protecting yourself, you're protecting others. By President Trump refusing to wear a mask, that is a big demonstration on how self-absorbed he really is. He refuses to take other people's health into consideration."
"To the person complaining about no disaster relief in Murray County and how Trump didn't provide the funds, you wouldn't get any funds from Biden either."
"In regards to FEMA not paying Murray County any damage relief, I think it's a cruel, rotten shame that they are like that. All of us people are praying that they'll get this appealed and get some help for these people."
"Dalton/Whitfield County has never been anything other than a one-horse town. The problem is this: Collectively, we remain in a perpetual identity crisis that has been ongoing for decades. Let's just be a one-horse town. Vote no on SPLOST."
"New York is going to tax out-of-state healthcare workers. Way to say thank you, Cuomo."
"Spending on education does not mean good nor quality education. Please reference our area's test scores for that fact."
