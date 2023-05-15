“Congratulations to Ali Sharp. I hope our young people were paying attention to this. We need more dedicated and focused citizens in our county.”
“I want to give thanks to all of the businesses that helped us celebrate Nurses Week from May 6-12 with the discounts that you gave. We certainly did appreciate it. Thank you so very much. Hope you will think of us again next year.”
“I can’t believe how many people are so busy with their lifestyle or whatever that they can’t take a minute to put their mother’s picture in the paper in memory of on Mother’s Day. I’m just amazed at how few there are in the paper. Be thankful you have your mother with you now, honor them, yes, but also don’t forget those who have passed. For those of us who don’t have their mother at least do something to show that they are missed and they’re loved by putting their picture in the paper for Mother’s Day.”
In response to the question about where an individual can find out his or her blood type, we received a variety of answers, with some suggesting your primary physician or other healthcare provider (although there seemed to be some uncertainty about that), and another suggestion was a kit that can be bought over the internet. A spokesman for Blood Assurance said, “While it’s unclear where this individual donated, with Blood Assurance those who don’t know their blood type will learn that information via email once processing is completed. Moreover, the blood donated with Blood Assurance is used by more than 70 hospitals around the region for patients in need.”
“Dalton needs a new soccer field way more than it needs an aquatic facility.”
“You spent all that time looking for ‘living document’ in the Constitution but somehow missed Article 5, which defines the process by which we can update it when needed?”
“I will start looking at electric vehicles as soon an Air Force One and “the beast” (Biden’s armored car) convert to batteries.”
“The only ‘danger’ of digital currency to Mr. Stossel and his wealthy benefactors is that it will make it harder for them to cheat on their taxes.”
“I’m 74 years old, limited income, and I paid the minimum on all my bills this month in anticipation of no benefit payments in June after the default! When are our current politicians going to stop playing their games and serve us as they promised and were elected to do?”
“The term Bible Belt was coined to describe a part of the country (the Southeast) that puts a high degree of emphasis on church membership and regular church attendance. The reader who said that Dalton does not fit this is precisely correct because in Dalton church is used mostly as a status symbol and much less as ‘Do you practice Christianity in your daily life?’”
“The crowning of King Charles is only theatrical. It means absolutely nothing to Great Britain, England or whoever else. They don’t make decisions. They’re not a political party. Theatrical.”
