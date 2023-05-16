"People in Dalton/Whitfield County don't know but I'm going to give them some good news today. Isaiah Mack and Jahmyr Gibbs are (related) and they both are now in the NFL. Boy, that's something! Ain't God good?"
"This is in reference to the school bus strike. This is plum stupid, plum crazy. Everybody ain't got three or four cars. When are the (board members) going to get a little bit of sense because it seems to me like none of them got no sense at all. Here these kids are wanting to get an education. Let's get something going right here on this school bus deal. All these kids' parents ain't got two or three cars to get kids to school just on account that they want more money."
"I guess what the caller means that said that what we need to do to combat climate change is basic climate education, shouldn't they have said 'brainwashing'?"
"At 10 o'clock Friday morning I went in the main post office to buy six stamps thinking it would be a short transaction. There was one customer in front of me. I stood in line for six minutes with the meter running on a taxi while this person and the person working behind the counter engaged in a lengthy conversation about the color and size of a shopping bag (I couldn't make this stuff up). People, you do not have a God-given right to hog other peoples' time. If you want to take five minutes to have a shopping bag conversation with an employee please do so on the telephone, not taking up my time."
"An intercontinental jet that can fly halfway around the world isn't electric, therefore you won't look at electric cars that mostly need to get you to Kroger and back? What an absurd comparison."
"The liberal media has largely tiptoed around the Biden family scandal until now but they will not be able to do so much longer. A lot of the evidence is so much more than anyone ever expected in such a short time, and there's just too much there to ignore. This is a very serious problem that law enforcement, the media and certainly the Biden administration itself needs to start taking seriously."
"We have spent the past 2-3 years with Congresswoman Greene screaming about Joe Biden's financial crimes. The GOP-majority House Oversight Committee has spent the past five months supposedly finding it all. Yet they've found nothing ... Aren't you tired of being lied to every time Marge opens her vitriolic mouth?"
"They need to investigate Trump for causing all this hate in our country. In my opinion he has caused 99% of it. He loves to cause trouble, then weasel out of it."
"According to the Reuters/Ipsos poll numbers, President Biden's approval rating at the end of April was 39%. It will be interesting to see if his poll numbers inch up in May now that he has announced that he is running for a second term with Kamala Harris again as his vice president."
"You can complain all you want about Marjorie Taylor Greene but at least we aren't represented by Hank Johnson. It was 13 years ago that he said on national television that Guam might tip over if we sent more soldiers there. He is still in Congress representing the 4th District."
