“Joe Biden is making Jimmy Carter look like a genius.”
“If the Chattanooga Mocs had a race car, the sportscaster on Channel 3 could tell who led every lap.”
“The baby formula shortage started in 2020 after one of the three corporations with 90% of the market share had their production line tainted and they still haven’t gotten it up to compliance. Why didn’t Trump start the investigation on that? I thought he loves babies so much that surely it would’ve mattered! Was it because it didn’t matter as long as they were happy about their billions in stock buybacks?”
“The worst thing that can happen during this current baby formula crisis is to get this incompetent White House involved. Companies who produce these products will do what needs to be done. One only needs to recall Reagan saying that the most feared eight words are: ‘I’m from the government, I’m here to help.’”
“When Democrats don’t get their way they throw a tantrum? Boy, that is rich, especially after the last presidential election.”
“When Republicans don’t get their way they have an insurrection and commit sedition to end democracy.”
“To the person who commented that when Democrats don’t get their way they throw a tantrum. Where were you on Jan. 6, 2021?”
“Never forget, Trump gave us Jan. 6 sedition.”
“We have become the laughingstock of the world. When will Biden realize that Putin is not intimidated with his so-called ‘sanctions’?”
“Restaurants and all fast-food places need to stop salting the French fries. You are ruining our food by drowning it in too much salt. My money goes in your hand and your food goes in the trash.”
“To the conservative Democrat who admires Stacey Abrams. You’ve got a point, anyone who can go from being tens of thousands of dollars in debt only three years ago, from owing back taxes, state and federal, along with credit cards maxed out, to being a millionaire does deserve some admiration.”
“So required recess is supposed to be a wonderful thing, according to Voices for Georgia Children. It opens the doors to more bullying, additional teacher responsibility and various protocols. Many kids are not interested in athletics and the ‘socialization’ school playgrounds have to offer. This also fosters the spread for COVID and other illnesses.”
“Isn’t the term conservative Democrat an oxymoron?”
“Let me be sure I have this right: You are upset that Trump is being ‘put down’ and people are being mean to him. Are we talking about the same Trump who treated anyone who disagreed with him with absolute malice and contempt? The same one who made fun of the disabled and called people names on a daily basis? He dished it, but now you don’t think he should take it? For the record, I do not think people should be calling him names for the same reason he shouldn’t have been insulting others. It’s not how civilized people behave nor how our Lord would have us treat each other. But since you are asking people to be nice, perhaps also ask the Trump folks to take your advice as well. I actually saw a person with John 3:16 on one corner of the car window and ‘Joe and the Ho gotta go’ on the other side. How can you be a Christian and talk about people like that?”
“I don’t agree with abortions, but if you are old enough to remember, a lot of women died having illegal abortions, some tried to perform abortions at home and died. Agree or not it needs to stay legal.”
