“Can someone please explain to me why the Social Security benefits I am qualified for depend on my zip code? No coverage for hearing aids or glasses for me.”
“If companies are willing to bear the employee’s cost of an abortion (travel, etc.), they should be willing to do the same for adoptions.”
“If Donald Trump had actually done all the dishonest things that he’s been accused of doing, it would more than qualify him to be a Democrat.”
“I’m assuming that the person who wrote that Biden has ruined the economy is an economist. Please tell me how he is doing that. Also, I’ll assume that he’s responsible for the global economy, so please tell me how he’s thinking that, too.”
“As a Republican, a graduate of the University of Georgia and an avid Dawg fan I find it inconceivable that someone would vote for Herschel Walker because of his football career and because he is endorsed by Donald Trump!”
“Isn’t the term Christian conservative an oxymoron?”
“Jimmy Carter is a genius. Look it up.”
“The baby formula one was investigated. That resulted in it being shut down.’
“The sad part about this whole baby formula shortage is the administration knew back in February that we were going to have a problem and they did nothing about it. They have absolutely no plan.”
“When I was a baby 69 years ago, you made baby formula at home. Americans can’t do anything without the help of the government now, and when you depend on the government to solve all of your problems, you end up being hosed. and that’s exactly what’s happening right now.”
“Early voting is here. Polls will be open on May 24. Every voice needs to be heard, every election matters.”
“Great article in Wednesday’s paper on Walter Cronkite. When he reported the news you knew it was true. Compare that to Chuck Todd or Rachel Maddow. Pathetic.”
“I’d much rather see Trump’s face every day than the prices on the gas pumps.”
“Whatever happened to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness? With abortion, you have none of the first one.”
“Why are there so many four-way intersections where you don’t get a green turn light anymore?”
“As far as not watching the commercials for Medicare and CarShield, they’re on every channel. Every time you turn a channel on, they’re there. Three and four at a time. What are you going to do, sit there and flip your TV every time? They need to stop. If people don’t know about Medicare, well, their heads must have been in the sand.”
“When Republicans don’t get their way, they blame every Democrat they can think of for what’s happening.”
“The reader who said we don’t need a government official spying on us, what do you think Merrick Garland and Homeland Security do? You need to start watching a real news channel that tells you what’s really going on.”
“When it comes to abortion, men and old women that can’t get pregnant are making decisions and making young people live by their decisions. Doesn’t hardly seem fair to me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.