Today's Forum for May 18

"Congratulations to Southeast, Coahulla Creek and Dalton boys soccer teams on their state championships. What an amazing feat for three teams from one county! Perhaps the community should sponsor one, big congratulatory parade for these young men."
Editor's note: There will be a community celebration for our local soccer teams Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. Please see page 1A for details.
"God gave us clean air. Why do Republicans want to take it away?"
"The last thing on Marjorie Taylor Greene’s mind is to expend any effort on working for the people who sent her to Washington. Her intention from the start has been to become a celebrity, and there’s nothing she’s not willing to do, no matter how outrageous, to keep her name in the news. She is shameless."
''I paid $52 to fill my Expedition, but it has nothing to do with President Biden.''
"Saw in the Forum someone crying because fuel prices have gone up. You forget a thing called supply vs. demand. When supply is high and demand is low prices are lower. A year of shutdown due to a pandemic that was played off as a hoax and shut the country down too long because people believed that it was a hoax. Now we are, thanks to a smarter administration, coming out of the pandemic and people are on the move more and so their demand is higher than supply and prices go back up. Common sense, something too many in this area are lacking in."
"I’m all for holding a sitting president accountable for his (or maybe someday her) actions, but it really annoys me when people try to make things look worse than they are by purposely piling half-truths and outright lies on top of it. Issues at the border? Yes, Biden is dropping the ball and conditions are still deplorable (like with Trump). Worker shortage? He could certainly have done something to prevent people from just sitting around on unemployment by choice while trying to address a COVID crisis that was more widespread and long lasting than necessary thanks to his predecessor. But he didn’t attack the pipeline with ransomware, and I’m pretty sure he didn’t send a storm to knock out one of the most poorly designed (he didn’t design it either) power grids in the country."
"Thumbs up to the full page in Saturday’s paper titled 'This Should Be A Required History Course.' The path our country is headed down is more than concerning. Young people should be learning to respect it instead of being indoctrinated in school by liberal educators. God bless America."
"Many thanks to the proud American and U.S. veteran who paid for the full-page history course in the weekend paper! I totally agree this should be required in every school in America. Excellent!"
"I agree 100% with the page paid for by a proud American and veteran. This is the history that needs to be taught in our schools. We have too many people that have no respect for American values. They want to be here for all the free stuff that American citizens work to pay for. Work for a living or leave."
"The Colonial Pipeline shutdown brought about information that I was surprised to hear. The U.S. has resumed importing oil from Russia and other non-allies. I thought we were able to supply our needs with enough left over to export."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.