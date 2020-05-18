Today's Forum for May 19

"What problem has ever been solved by throwing money at it?"
"Whenever a politician says 'I'm sponsoring this bill for the greater good of our country,' put your hand on your wallet and hold on tight."
"If having NASCAR and golf on television is a return to normal, then I absolutely do not want normal."
"Yes, there is still something to complain about besides train whistles. There is the unresolved issue of daylight saving time. By the end of June, it will be getting dark around 9 p.m. Try getting younger kids ready to settle in when the sun is still shining. It is also disorienting to people's natural body rhythms."
"It’s my understanding that now they are saying a mask will help to protect you in the event you get around someone who may have COVID-19. So what’s the big deal about wearing a mask? Wearing a mask and distancing ourselves may help us get back to a more normal life!"
"I ventured out of my house for the first time in over a month to go to a grocery store that offers curbside pickup. While waiting on my order I observed dozens of people going in and coming out of the store, and to the person, they were neither practicing social distancing nor wearing masks. To get ahead of what is sure to come, our local hospital should stock up on what’s necessary to meet their ICU's demands sooner than later."
"If we get everybody a test for COVID-19 and know just who tests positive, the only way that changes anything is to lock them up somewhere. But all we hear is we must test and not the rest of the plan."
Editor's note: According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, "Once a COVID-19 case is identified, public health staff work with that individual to help them recall everyone they have had close contact with and where they went while they may have been infectious. Contacts identified during this interview will be called by trained department staff indicating that they have been exposed to COVID-19 and asking them to enroll in department symptom monitoring and informing them that they must self-quarantine for 14 days after the exposure."
"I am continually amazed that after Obama quit smoking, Republicans didn't start a two-pack-a-day habit because manly men don't get lung cancer."
"Strange that none of the carpet companies are talking about selling their private jets to keep workers on staff. It's almost like the lack of unions has allowed the bosses to get so far removed from the workers that they only care to the extent it hits the stock price."
"Why doesn't Whitfield County have a 2018 Comprehensive Audited Financial Report? It's a state requirement and this report is many months overdue. What is wrong with the county commission?"
"I saw where Obama was criticizing Trump's handling of the coronavirus. Obama shouldn't criticize anything for the mess he left this country in. Why can't he fade away like the rest of the presidents do? He's not the president anymore and he ain't got nothing to say."
"If the presence of a deadly, contagious disease is justification for government at all levels to trample on people's rights then we wouldn't have gotten past the yellow fever epidemic of 1793 when the capital was in Philadelphia. I can't make myself any clearer than that."
"My son thinks I'm crazy because I like to write letters and put them in the snail mail. I like to send greeting cards in the mail. You know, young children love getting something in the mail with their name on it. Cellphones don't work right here in my house, and I can't afford to have two phones. I don't have a computer or cellphone because I'm poor. What's the difference in me mailing a letter and somebody sitting around texting or writing things on their Facebook? I don't want all of my personal information out there for everybody to see. A handwritten letter is so much more personal to me. You know, your heart and your soul and your handwriting is in that letter. I'm not crazy because I like to write letters, no matter what my son thinks."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.