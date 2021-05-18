Today's Forum for May 19

"Rep. Greene's ongoing audition for a Newsmax late show is an embarrassment to us all."
"Town Crier’s column about ‘Litterbug’ is very informative on how our streets and highways were in the old days versus now. Our streets are just as littered today. Toward the end of his story he says the mowers today keep the roadsides mowed and looking nice whereas in the old days the mowers mowed through the trash, scattering it everywhere. Well, they are still doing that today and people are still throwing their trash out the window."
"Joe Biden’s abundant bundle of recent difficulties, specifically the southern border crisis, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, gas shortages and the rising of consumer good prices, are all beginning to make things look increasingly like Jimmy Carter’s 1970s."
"Actually the new mask recommendations from the CDC are not that confusing. If you are confused it is because that is what you want to be. Personally, I am glad we have an administration that is not without anything to go on constantly undermining the CDC. Thank you President Biden and the administration."
"The truth should be required in teaching history but the 'This should be a required history course' isn’t it. Like the 'Big Lie,' just more Republican mythology."
"When I was young, I was poor. But after years of hard, honest and painstaking work, I'm no longer young."
"A smarter administration? Are you joking?"
"Whitfield County should abolish parking minimums in its building codes."
"I would rather have a president who wore a mask outside even if he didn't have to than one that didn't wear one when he really needed to."
"In 1948, I worked at the old hospital as a nurse's aide for 50 cents an hour."
"As far as the comment on the Black mayor thing, believe you me if you had the Black mayor you'd see a difference."
"You know, I'd give anything for a mean tweet and available gas right now. How do y'all feel?"
"I want to say a special thank you for the gentleman who paid for my things at Ingle's Wednesday night after church. God bless you and I hope you have another wonderful day. Thank you so much, sir."
"Where does Jimmy Kimmel get off criticizing Caitlyn Jenner? I can remember when late night talk shows were worth staying up for. Now they're nothing more than a front for the Democratic Party."
"I wish Ina Fay Manly would run for some office."
"Hats off to Ina Fay Manly on her well-written letter on voter integrity. I just hope she doesn't get the flak on hers that I got on mine. Signed, Charles Hyder."
"I don't know about anyone else, but this global warming is causing me to have to wear a jacket in May."
"If we keep sending people to Washington, D.C., who are divorced from reality, reality will cease to exist."
"I nearly had a wreck this morning. I hate people who don't use blinkers."
