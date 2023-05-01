"It's 7:13 and gunshots going off too close to Riverbend Park so we're packing up and headed home. A shame you can't be safe and enjoy something. Whoever knows exactly who is doing this needs to call the law out."
"The wealthy must sit back and laugh watching the poor and middle class look at other middle-class people and ask 'Why should they have such nice benefits?' instead of asking 'Why don't I have such nice benefits?' Crab mentality in action."
"The Varnell city administrator's statement is a master class in saying nothing in several paragraphs. The reality is the officer is not even going to get a slap on the wrist because our unwritten policy has become that police should never suffer any penalties no matter how egregious their conduct, and requesting oversight is disrespectful to them."
"I shouldn't have been surprised when ABC, NBC and CBS e-news cut short President Biden's interview with the children of the Secret Service agents when one asked him where he was just three days ago and he couldn't remember."
"So then it should be called 'Tweeter,' you tweetist."
"There have been 174 mass shootings in the U.S. this year so far. Probably more by the time this gets published."
"Marjorie Taylor Greene is the punching bag of D.C. You people elected her. She’s literally collecting a check for doing nothing but pitch fits and act like an idiot, which she is a massive one."
"Everyone living in the 14th Congressional District should be bursting with pride since our very own Marjorie Taylor Greene was the only U.S. representative that President Biden singled out in his speech at the White House Correspondents' Dinner."
"Once again, Republicans are trying to hold the U.S. economy hostage to pass policies they have neither the votes or public support to do directly."
"Seventy percent of Democrats don't want Biden to run and yet the man is running anyway. We truly do live in a mixed-up, topsy-turvy world."
"So Rep. Greene is now insulting adoptive parents? I thought she had found the bottom of the barrel but apparently she's now moved the barrel so she can roll in the mud underneath it."
"This Tucker Carlson firing has my conservative relatives swearing they’re so angry they’ll never watch Fox News again. Mind you, they said the same thing shortly after the 2020 election and it was still playing when I visited them less than a week later."
"The majority of Georgians voted Republican in the last gubernatorial race. Just to prove how stupid they must be, over 2,000 people in Georgia were scammed out of (almost) $79 million last year alone (elder fraud). I don’t know if that counts the people that sent money to Trump."
