Today's Forum for May 2

"There needs to be a safe place one can go when a tornado is approaching. There is no reason in this day and age that people, especially those in mobile homes, cannot go to a place set aside for protection; such as a concrete block building. Lives were lost -- seven people were taken -- and it was totally unnecessary!!"
"I was in a grocery store recently. It was sure easy to pick out the Trump and Pence supporters. They had no masks on and were practicing no distancing. They acted like I was supposed to live in their world!"
"Trump is saying that Obama left him with broken tests and tests that did not work -- wait for this -- for a virus that didn't exist until 2019."
"Maybe 20 people are tuning in these days to the Whitfield County Connect videos. So, ask yourself, what purpose they serve and why county resources continue to be used?"
"If you're financially secure, safe in your home, can choose not to go back to work, and afford to have your groceries delivered because you don't rely on the food bank, go right ahead and vote for that SPLOST so we can 'improve our community.'"
"Those of us who don't want the SPLOST at this time and have no community pride are maybe the ones who would be the last recipients of the advantages this voluntary tax would give us."
"I grew up surrounded by the Greatest Generation. My dad, my uncles and cousins on both sides, most of our neighbors and most politicians were World War II veterans. They left their military uniforms in their closets and I never saw one of them carry around a military weapon."
"Maryland's governor called in the National Guard to stop the federal government from seizing any of the testing kits they recently bought. Maybe Trump will call in the army next and the second Civil War will be fought over medical supplies."
"To the senior citizen wanting info on when stimulus checks will come. For senior citizens drawing Social Security they come automatically. You have to do nothing but be patient, it will come."
"Kemp states the past four weeks at home have flattened the curve in Georgia. Not according to numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Department of Public Health. The number of cases and deaths continue to rise. What numbers is he looking at? His decision is going to put thousands at risk."
"Joe Biden's previous call for 'transparency' during the Democratic presidential debates has now come back to haunt him. Back in February, Biden bashed Michael Bloomberg for his not releasing former female employees from their non-disclosure agreements. Because of recent sexual harassment complaints that have been filed against him, Biden now refuses to release and unseal his Senate records that are being held at the University of Delaware."
"I am disappointed that you can not get a COVID-19 antibody test at our local health department. I feel that I might have had COVID-19 instead of the flu earlier this year and would like to know if i did. I would love to give blood to help someone in need."
"I really, really miss baseball. How about you?"
