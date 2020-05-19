Today's Forum for May 20

"SPLOST is a tax increase that negatively impacts local senior citizens on fixed incomes and the poor the most, and there will be very little benefit to them if it is passed."
"Our View of May 19 is spot on when it comes to being pragmatic. It is the only thing to do at this point. We need to stop and think things through, and the wisest approach would be to table the SPLOST. No one saw this coming and now that it is here it would be cavalier to assume one year from now we will be back to normal."
"When I drove to the downtown post office’s outside mailbox to mail my absentee ballot today, I observed several people entering and exiting the post office, and not one of them was wearing a mask. Having been staying at home for the last several weeks, I wasn’t aware of how few people are taking the precautions necessary to make me and other informed people feel safe to return to our normal activities."
"Nobody is trampling your rights by asking you to wear a mask. I shudder to think how you would have reacted to wartime rationing."
"Obama was opposed and disliked by some but not like Trump. There is always some pushback by the opposition party to a new president and his or her party. Unfortunately it appears it is too late for you and that you have already drunk the Kool-Aid. The point is that we have never seen such vitriol from the Democrats and especially the media against our current president. Only time will tell if this hate leads to actual criminal activity."
"Obama is one of the few voices of reason in this time of madness and bewilderment. While it is true he did not have to deal with a pandemic, Obama did have to deal with the concerns of the world when he was in office. There is much to be said for his experience."
"Does the Forum run on the same schedule as the printed paper now?"
Editor's note: Yes. However, you can read the Forum early online as it is posted to our website the day before, usually in the mid-afternoon. For example, Friday's Forum will post online Thursday afternoon.
"Let’s be honest, COVID-19 didn’t wreck the economy. Our reaction to it did. We made our choices and now live with the consequences."
"Kudos to Dalton High School for posting pictures of our beautiful 2020 grads on the fence surrounding Harmon Field."
"Lakemont Drive looks like a dump site. No less than 11 piles of brush and household debris. If public works is not responsible for pickup then garbage service should be discontinued until the debris is cleaned up."
"So Trump is taking the drug hydroxychloroquine. I think all Republicans should take it because it’s a Democratic hoax. What could go wrong?"
