“In reference to the baby formula shortage. In a recent Forum I quoted an old saying by Reagan that the most feared eight words are ‘I’m from the government, I’m here to help.’ True to form, this incompetent White House’s solution is to spend $28 million to make more formula available (the government does not make anything), and to institute more oversight (government bureaucracy) over the industry. They shut down a plant on the presumption, not based on fact, that the plant had produced tainted formula and then are in the third month clearing it to start production. and you want these folks in charge?”
“Our representative Greene just voted no to providing access to baby formula to low-income American families. How can any of her voters justify supporting this behavior?”
“Marjorie, I early voted Tuesday and I can’t recall if I checked the box next to your name, or someone else!”
“Can someone please explain to me why all of these family values, law and order, MAGA types keep getting arrested for egregious crimes against children?”
“Poor, old Donald Trump. He just refuses to give up on the election returns. He’s such a sore loser, a crybaby.”
“The Republican three-step consists of: 1. Blocking the Democrats via the filibuster, 2. Accusing the Democrats of doing nothing, and 3. Taking credit for anything the Democrats do get enacted back home, secure in the knowledge that their base will never question it.”
“To the person that commented ‘... when Democrats don’t get their way they throw a tantrum.’ Where were you on Jan. 6, 2021?”
“In the Forum, someone mentioned a red light at Highway 286 in Dawnville. I think a roundabout would be much better and faster because it eliminates traffic backups and it’s a constant flow of car movement.”
“I think our new czar of disinformation should start with the Biden White House.”
“Putin invaded a sovereign country. China is now saber-rattling over Taiwan. You can bet your bottom dollar none of this would be happening under Trump. It’s happening because we have a weak president.”
“How do you tell the difference between a Democrat and a Republican? Republicans concern themselves with their representatives. Democrats concern themselves with their representatives and everybody else’s representatives and then proceed to tell you why you should or should not vote for that person. Boy, talk about being nosy and bossy!”
“There’s something I just don’t understand. You can’t pick up the Chattanooga paper lately without seeing where three or four new restaurants are opening up. Yet Dalton has spent two years trying to get an Olive Garden and six months trying to get something where Ryan’s used to be and nothing has materialized in either place. Someone with a pay grade higher than mine needs to get on this and find out what in the heck the problem is.”
“On these gimmicks on TV where people are selling something for $19.95, get a second one free. Just pay a small fee. If you’ve got to pay a small fee, it’s not free, is it?’’
