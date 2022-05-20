“’Mr. Fake’ Micheal Reagan, does he not remember under Trump there were shortages on toilet paper, paper towels, Clorox wipes, alcohol, hand sanitizer and more? Thousands were dying of COVID. Racial tensions were higher than ever before. People were in food lines at alarming rates. Unemployment was way above usual. Crime was also very high. Hatred was at a level never seen in modern times and is still carrying over till now.”
“Is the Reagan fan suggesting that we should have just let contaminated factories run and pump out baby formula without oversight, and if some babies got sick that’s just the price of doing business?”
“Assessment notices will be going out soon. An increase in assessed value is also a tax increase. Elected officials, please remember your promises to our community.”
“Donald Trump is only a few years younger than Joe Biden so why are people thinking Trump’s cognitive skills are much be than Joe’s as president when they are already declining, and even more so in a few years?”
“The reason Chattanooga has more restaurants is that their leaders have focused on density and amenities, while ours are trying to revive a derelict mall and a near-abandoned strip of outlet stores. Dalton is stuck in 1980.”
“This is a fact, not fiction. The Biden administration is putting this county in a recession. They can’t blame it on Trump or the Republican Party. I’m a senior and trying to enjoy what few years I have left but with soaring prices. It’s very difficult. It only took them a year and a half and we still have a year and a half to go. Wake up, people!”
“Who knew taking willow leaf or honeysuckle tea would cure COVID-19? I guess the North Koreans have been taking medical advice from Donald Trump.”
“On Thursday, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina posted on Instagram a list of his supporters after losing his reelection bid. On that list was our representative: Marjorie Taylor Greene. He went on to call for the rise of ‘Dark MAGA to truly take command.’ ‘Dark MAGA’? I’m sorry, but isn’t ‘dark’ a word used to describe negative things? ‘Light shining through the darkness,’ ‘night is always darkest before the dawn’ ... there isn’t enough room in the Forum to list all the different comparisons of darkness equating to bad or evil. Maybe think about why our representative is on his ‘Dark MAGA’ list when you’re in the voting booth on Tuesday.”
“In the Forum Friday morning, someone wrote that if Trump were president Putin would not have invaded Ukraine. If Trump were president he would have turned his back on Ukraine for his genius buddy Putin and Russia would rule Ukraine and now have eyes on Poland. Trump would have taken us out of NATO or weakened it significantly rather than building a consensus. I am a former Republican and now independent that agrees with very little Biden does but I can see the facts as they are. It amazes me that Trump has been proven to be lying time after time but his supporters believe anything he says.”
“In Whitfield County, the only way a resident can vote for a county commissioner or school board member is to vote on the Republican ballot. There are no Democrats opposing any of the Republican candidates. The primary is it. The race for school board and county commission is over after the primary. If you want to have a say about who runs the county you have to vote in the Republican primary. You can still vote for whoever you want in the fall General Election.”
“With apologies to Jeff Foxworthy, if you have been attacked by antifascists, you may be a fascist.’
“In John Stossel’s recent column, Ben Lieberman summed it up perfectly in the final paragraph which said, ‘The Biden administration has to choose between affordable energy or the climate agenda. It can’t be both.’”
“Let’s go Braves!”
