Today's Forum for May 21

"The people who conducted 10 Benghazi investigations want the rest of us to move on from Jan 6."
"What is Rep. Greene thinking? Wouldn't a congressional investigation prove the radical left wing is responsible for the fake insurrection on Jan. 6?"
"If Antifa and BLM caused the Jan. 6 insurrection, then why are Marjorie Taylor Greene and the Republicans against the Jan. 6 commission, or is it not the Trump witch hunt they say it is?"
"I'm glad to see Pelosi, Debby Peppers and others criticize Marjorie Taylor Greene. That means she's doing something right."
"In one week Biden has become an expert in climate change, electrical engineering and driving a Ford truck. Not bad for an old man."
"Looks like many Forum readers are basking in the euphoria of Biden's socialist Xanadu."
"I had rather pay higher gas prices than to have that mad tweeter in the Oval Office."
"I swear, there are people in the Forum who stub their toe and blame President Biden"
"Before you point your finger at Biden over the gas shortage, maybe you should look at the former administration and realize that maybe if Trump would have punished the myriad hackers coming from Solar Winds and Russia this wouldn't have happened. Can't have that, though, Trump couldn't upset his boss/BFF Putin."
"Truth or Trump?"
"You avid Trump supporters remind me of the mantra 'The South shall rise again' shortly after the devastation of the Civil War. It ain't gonna happen. It's over!"
"A great misconception in today's employment market by the business owners and management. Asking for years of experience and college degrees does not qualify as an entry-level job."
"Referring to the person who hates people that don’t use blinkers. Hate is a strong word. Also, sometimes lights fail while en route. Although people should use them by law, you should drive accordingly and never rely on a car's taillights/turn signals to notify you. Think 'What if they aren't working?' and give space."
"I live just below the north intersection of Ridge and Upper Ridge Road and we are seeing an explosion in the cat population around here, none belonging to us or homes nearby Two cats have been run over in the same area in less than two weeks, both appearing to be from the same litter. My husband moved one out of the road this morning but owners need to have their cats spayed or neutered. A black and white Boston terrier from a property nearby will be the next one killed because we've had to dodge it several times."
"What we really need are a few more insurance companies on TV and their advertising for it. I see where our money is going to."
"The traffic lights in downtown Dalton are terrible. Either the infrared sensors are faulty in reading a sitting car to enable light changing or the timed sequencings is inadequate. The poor traffic management downtown is mirrored throughout the city of Dalton."
