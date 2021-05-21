Today's Forum for May 22/23

"Just to follow your logic, does that mean when you, Mitch McConnell and others criticize Biden he must be doing something right? The fact that you see one side as completely right and the other as completely wrong tells me that your opinions on politics are not formed with logic as their base. Especially when you place Marjorie Taylor Greene on a pedestal. As a Republican, I know we have to distance ourselves from Greene and get away from the influence of Trump or our party is done. Most of Trump’s supporters will be dead in 20 years."
"To the commenter who said 'Trump couldn’t upset his boss/BFF Putin,' it looks like Putin’s real BFF is Biden. Joe gave Putin a pipeline while taking away the Keystone Pipeline that would have helped the United States."
"To the person that thinks the Republican Party is trying to overthrow the Constitution, the Democratic Party could never do that because they don't know what it is."
"I was telling my 92-year-old mother that I am now supposed to call her a 'birthing person.' She quickly responded, 'And birthing you was a pain in the blank.'"
"In response to the comment about all of the bad things Biden's first 122 days have brought, at least he has not sent a band of thugs to overthrow the government like Donald J. Trump did."
"I read where AOC and Pelosi are upset with Marjorie Taylor Greene. Well I sure hate that. That shows that Marjorie Taylor Greene is doing something right. Sock it to them, Marjorie!"
"Would you maybe think the gas shortage is from sitting in these drive-thrus for 15, 20 minutes? Let's open up so we can make these lines shorter."
"Now that the gas is flowing again, I bet it doesn't drop 30 cents like it jumped 30 cents. It's a big ripoff."
"This pandemic has already created an entire generation of lazy individuals who don't want to work for a living."
"I have noticed that people have started taking their animals back in the stores and in the buggies. I wish they would go back and reinforce where you could only bring service animals into the stores."
"I was a proud and loyal supporter of President Trump, but the last thing we needed to do was to give Democrats the rope to hang us with, which is exactly what we did with the insurrection on Jan. 6 — or the riot or the disturbance or whatever word they're using this week to describe it. Anyway, it was wrong."
"I actually laughed out loud when I read in Tuesday's Forum '... it really annoys me when people try to make things look worse than they are by purposely piling half-truths and outright lies on top of it.' Funny, it was happening for four years and you didn't get annoyed. It really is funny how everything that is happening now is somehow blamed on the predecessor."
"Thank you Lt. Flowers for your service. I'm just sorry it took so long for people to acknowledge those who went to Vietnam and sacrificed so much for our freedom. Rest in peace Lt. Flowers."
