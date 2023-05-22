“I cringe when I read comments in the Forum that are calling on political parties to decide who is a Christian. I think that’s a bridge too far even for the Forum.”
“Why does someone have to go to the closet to pray? You can go anywhere, God hears you anywhere that you are at to pray. It seems like to me if you go to a closet you’re just embarrassed. Pray out in the open, wherever you feel the urge, but going into a closet to pray? I don’t agree with that at all.”
“This is to the person that said our local representatives and our local senators in Georgia have been doing nothing. Our state representatives and our state senators have done a lot of things for us last session, a lot of really good things. It would be my suggestion that you get on the computer or get somebody that can go on the computer for you and look these things up ...”
“We may need all these soccer fields and baseball fields in Whitfield County and around but looks like Whitfield County needs to get on these roads in the county, they’re all falling all to pieces ... The roads in Whitfield County should be No. 1, not all these ball fields.”
“Why aren’t state legislatures outlawing police choke holds? How many people are going to have to die as a result of this before these old white men get off their rear ends and do something that accomplishes something. I realize that would be a big change but maybe I might see it before I die.”
“Having found nothing in the Durham investigation based on actual fact the Republicans will start a Benghazi investigation to find out why they found nothing in that investigation.”
“With all the stuff that Trump was supposed to have done he’s still a better president than Joe Biden is.”
“As far as the push-up comment about Biden doing one, when’s the last time Trump rode a bicycle?”
“I like Marjorie Taylor Greene. She’s a little spitfire. She tells it like it is. We need more like her in Congress.”
“When I tuned in to C-SPAN today Marjorie Taylor Greene was delivering one of her routine dramatic performances to, as typical, an audience of no one. Unfortunately, along with identifying her congressional district C-SPAN also displayed the towns in the district, including Dalton. Being from the same state is embarrassing enough, did they have to disclose the town, too?”
“One positive thing MTG has done was drawing up impeachment papers for Biden at the beginning of his term. They will be readily available when he is indicted for dereliction of duty.”
“Oh, so you elected Marjorie Taylor Greene to fly all over the country doing rallies with other Republicans, to scream constantly about Biden and to insult congressional committee witnesses? Good job.”
“Ahh, I see the problem. You are using a definition of ‘living document’ that you’ve invented from whole cloth.”
