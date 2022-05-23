“Here’s how history will treat the Republicans. Starting with ‘trickle down economics,’ then giving the ‘moral majority’ a disproportionate voice, many patriotic Republicans thought the party could sink no lower. Then came its partnership with Fox and its support of Trump, culminating in the violent attack on the Capitol. However, it was their defense, level of participation and cover-up that stained their name for decades.”
“It now seems that when Joe Biden and the Democratic Party watch as everything is going down the tubes, they continue to simply blame the system and Donald Trump. It’s a lot easier just to blame things than trying to fix them.”
“Our country has laws against both price gouging and monopolies. Yet we allow them both. I mean, look at oil and baby formula. They are both monopolies and they both price gouge. Anyone else see the problem?”
“The favorite ploy in close-race political campaigns is to accuse the opponent of sexual misconduct. With the November election looming, I wonder who will be next.”
“Heads up to the driver of the brand new white Tesla who blew through the stop sign at Loveman Lane Monday morning, nearly hitting us on our way to school. Next time you might not be so lucky! It doesn’t matter how much you pay for your vehicle when it’s totaled due to your negligence!”
“All these Democrats out protesting in the streets are doing more than any amount of fundraising ever can do to elect Republicans. and oh, by all means, keep up what you’re doing. If we’re real lucky, by November every single Democrat elected official will be home where they belong drawing retirement pay.”
“Does anybody out there have trouble calling these 800 numbers and they’re on a recorded line but they can’t understand a thing you say?”
“You don’t actually think Joe Biden works for you, do you?”
“If it wasn’t for attorneys and shower remodeling, the local news channels would not have any commercials.”
“The person who wanted to know where I was on Jan. 6 — in a doctor’s office.”
“When I was an elementary teacher in Whitfield County in the late ‘70s, I didn’t have a problem with bullying because I would send them to the office and the principal would call their parents and make their parents come and get them. If they continued to be a problem, we transferred them to another room or in extreme cases expelled them for 30 days. If principals would get out of their office and do their job and know what’s going on in the schools, there wouldn’t be a problem with bullying.”
“I’d like to respond to the comment in the Forum about recess. Children do need recess. They need sunshine, they do need to develop social skills, and the teachers need to get off their rear ends and go outside and supervise, then nobody would get bullied.”
“I’m ready for football.”
