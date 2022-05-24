“Laura Ingraham called Ukrainian President Zelensky ‘pathetic.’ Is it because she understands what it’s like to have your country relentlessly bombarded for months or is it because she understands firsthand what it’s like to be pathetic?”
“Why is Congresswoman Greene so rattled that anyone is discussing white supremacy? She thinks that X, Y, Z should be the foci. There are 330 million of us. I think it’s possible to discuss more than one issue at a time. Well, for those of us who can, it is. Seems weird to pick that issue out of the pile to be salty about if it’s as she and her ilk claim: non-existent.”
“Neither oil or baby food are monopolies.”
“Fox News is not meant to inform you. Its mission is to get Republicans elected and reelected to office. Period. That may be your goal too, but don’t use the information that Fox gives you because most of it is twisted truth.”
“I see a blame for bullying being placed on principals and teachers and I think that’s just ridiculous. Children are bullies because their parents are bullies. The school system isn’t responsible for teaching your children how to behave, they’re supposed to teach them math and reading. Get a grip and stop expecting everyone else to raise your kids for you!”
“I don’t believe in abortion. I hate it. It’s terrible. But, I don’t think I have the right to tell anybody what to do with their body.”
“My children grew up on PET milk and Carnation milk and they survived and were healthy babies.”
“As a member of the community on the east side, Riverbend Park is a joke. Don’t believe me, go look at it and go look at Edwards Park and tell me if they’re the same thing.”
“Anyone that would participate in a political protest outside in 90 degree heat is either incredibly bored or incredibly well funded — or maybe both if they’re a Democrat.”
“To the person that was almost broadsided by a car at the three-way stop at Loveman Lane, I feel your frustration. That is one of the most dangerous intersections in all of Dalton. If the cops parked a car on Loveman Lane, they could write enough tickets in one month to build two aquatics centers.”
“I have been waiting for someone to blame Trump for the baby formula shortage. Lo and behold, here it pops up in the Forum.”
“Biden is the first president from Delaware, and let’s pray to the good Lord that there aren’t any more.”
“Why don’t we have any candidates running for office that say they want to hold the line on spending? But no, all they want to do is spend, spend, spend, spend.”
“To the person that said that Putin would not invade Ukraine and China would not be looking at Taiwan if Trump was in office, I totally agree with them because everyone is afraid of a crazy man.”
“Several times lately my mail person has left my box open. It’s a new box. I wrote a note and since then it has happened again. Today is Friday, and this is twice this week that they have failed to shut my box. The wind is blowing hard today and some of my mail was on the ground. Please print this because they know who they are. I hate to complain to the post office but if this happens again, I will complain.”
“Did you vote Tuesday?”
