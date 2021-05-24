Today's Forum for May 25

"Piling on half-truths and lies to make things look worse is wrong regardless of party. It bothers me plenty no matter who the president is. A failure to think critically and to blindly accept the party talking points is not OK regardless of whatever party you support. And just so you know, I am not a Democrat."
"Once again Michael Reagan is right on about taking a knee against China. Read it instead of griping about drive-thru lines. Educate yourself about what’s really happening in this country."
"To the Republican In Name Only that doesn't think Marjorie Taylor Greene should be put on a pedestal, well she's at least trying. Do you know of any other Republicans out there who are doing anything at all?"
"The people who love Marjorie Taylor Greene might sing a different tune if something important to them required being able to get in contact with her office, because she’s not interested in the slightest in doing her actual job she gets paid thousands of your tax dollars to do. I thought Tom Graves was bad enough."
"I, too, wish people would use their blinkers. I've been behind many who don't. Now, I don't rely on blinkers when people are going to turn. Their blinker could be on and just keep going and going. I've been behind people who have turned their blinker on and don't know how to turn it off, and obviously it won't turn off by itself. I never pull out in front of a car when their blinker is on because you don't know if they're going to turn or if their blinker is just hung up. So be cautious and don't pull out in front of anybody when their blinker is going because it could be a big mistake."
"Trump will be the standard bearer of the Republican Party until somebody comes along that has his dynamism, stamina and energy levels."
"There's an old saying in the world of work that everybody can be replaced. If Liz Cheney continues with her Trump bashing she's going to find that out very quickly."
"Why is Dalton still having a problem getting gas in? I went three places yesterday and there were bags over all of the pumps. These were major stations. Why are we still having problems weeks later?"
"Chills and fever are side effects of vaccines. Would you rather be sick for a day than be on a ventilator for two or three months and possibly not come home after you go to the hospital?"
"Please be mindful that if you have a dog that is chained, it is very hot outside. He needs shade as well as water. Most times dogs knock their water over, so please be responsible and keep an eye on your dog and his water."
"Animal laws in Dalton should change. Animal owners should be required to provide a shade and not just a doghouse. What good is a doghouse sitting out in the middle of the yard with absolutely no shade. Those doghouses are very, very hot."
