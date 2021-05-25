Today's Forum for May 26

"If people knew how to mind their own business, the Forum would be blank."
"Marjorie Taylor Greene isn’t doing a thing except stockpiling money and running her mouth. What can she do? Nothing. Our area is basically unrepresented. And call me a RINO if you want. I wouldn’t claim what the party has become. You aren’t hurting my feelings by saying I’m not one of you."
"As a Republican, I’m so excited that our congressional representative, Greene, who believes in QAnon and other untruths, is coming to Dalton with her best friend in Congress, Matt Gaetz, who is under investigation for sex with and trafficking minors — not! If people like this are leading our party, approved of and held as examples for Republicans, we may never win another presidential election or control Congress."
"Has Rep. Greene passed or voted for a single thing during her time in office that actually helps and supports the people of Northwest Georgia? I'm being serious. Has she done a single thing so far that provides jobs, expands benefits, brings businesses to our corner of the world? As a small business owner, I'm not sure how doing a cross-country tour of misinformation about the election does me any good. Or am I missing something?"
"Tennessee's education department has specific plans in place to spend most of its $491 million federal funds on literacy and tutoring. What about Georgia? Dalton Public Schools? Whitfield County Schools? Doesn't seem we have a tight focus with aggressive plans on the one ability that matters most as a predictor of academic success — the ability to read fluently. Pre-COVID and for years prior only about 40% of Dalton third-graders could read on grade level. Let that sink in."
"When I was desperately trying to get a COVID shot back in February and March, I received a less than enthusiastic response from some of the local drug store chains. Now that they have an oversupply, I don't feel too sorry for them. However, I do feel sorry for the people who are going to get COVID because they won't take the vaccine. You're playing with fire, people. Get the shot."
"I grew up and went to high school in Massachusetts. My children grew up and went to high school in Dalton. There's no doubt in my mind the public education in the North is much better than it is in the South."
"Joe Namath is the perfect spokesman for Medicare. He played football in the days when athletes kneeled in church, not in stadiums."
"There are a lot of reasons why America shouldn't have a president from California, but Nancy Pelosi is reason enough."
"I think that if Biden would give the working people the money instead of the unemployed, the unemployed would get a job. There are plenty of jobs around."
"After reading the arrest section in the paper, it looks like we're going to have to build a bigger jail. And it's got to be dangerous driving these days. That many people arrested, most of them are drunk or on drugs."
