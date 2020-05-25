Today's Forum for May 26

"As I read in the Forum and on social media pros and cons about the current SPLOST proposal, I can't help but feel the people against a recreation center for the southeast end of the county brought their children up through the northwest end where ballfields were plenty. Shame on all of you for choosing to be selfish in denying the children the opportunity to have a safe place to participate locally without having to travel across the county to practice and play. Maybe the anonymous donor could find it his/her heart to donate to the cause. I think the commissioners would be willing to name the center anything the donor wanted."
"I'm looking forward to some of the badly needed upgrades the SPLOST will make possible. After all the hard work the vetting committee put in, it's a lean, focused list that will do a lot of good for our community."
"I don't mind paying my fair share of property taxes, but we had to fight to get our outrageous assessment reduced to a fair level. All while there was much celebration because a company was granted a 10-year tax abatement. Not my definition of fair."
"Make a change in government, vote no on the SPLOST. What have you got to lose, other than a tax increase ?"
"How about if churchgoers don their masks and go out and help people trapped at home because of the coronavirus? Wouldn't that be a better way to demonstrate their Christianity rather than squeezing into a church and infecting each other?"
"You say Obama was a globalist who divided the nation. Very clearly Trump is a populist who is dividing the nation even more. What’s your point?"
"When will our local government freeze all nonessential spending until we can get out of this pandemic?"
"I think we should consider merging with the surrounding counties to cut down on our administrative overhead. Murray and Gordon are obvious candidates."
"Congratulations to the City of Dalton MLK Boulevard transfer station for having the tallest speed bumps in the state of Georgia! Guess those should slow some people down."
"The story of Marko, a Vietnam war dog, just broke my heart. Our military should be ashamed for leaving these heroes behind. They deserved to be brought home, not killed off as surplus military equipment. Shame on the commanding officers that made that decision. Hopefully, they paid for that selfish decision."
"This is to 'a sad, old vet.' Your story about Marko touched my heart. Thank you for bringing the details of his life, and all the other dogs who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Vietnam War, to our attention. Thank you for your service. You are a true hero and so in Marko."
"I just made a donation to the Northwest Georgia Humane Society in memory of Marko, the canine war hero. I challenge anyone who has a heart for military service dogs to the same if you are able. I know it won't bring Marko but maybe it'll warm the heart of a sad, old vet to know that others care."
"As America passes a hundred thousand dead from COVID-19, President Trump goes golfing again."
