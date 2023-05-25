“This is for the commenter who said he doesn’t agree with praying in a closet. Maybe you need to read your Bible. Matthew 6:6, it’s written in red, ‘But you when you pray go into your closet and when you have shut your door pray to your father who is in the secret place and your father who sees in secret will reward you openly.’”
“Joey Jones is a hometown hero. The citizens of our community should support him by purchasing his new book titled ‘Unbroken Bonds of Battle.’ In it he speaks of his service and sacrifice as well as other comrades in Afghanistan. He loves his country and lost his legs from a bomb explosion.”
“When will Whitfield County crack down and enforce unruly dogs that run loose and become nuisance dogs. More fines and stricter penalties to owners about keeping dogs and cats from free roaming, unleashed and unwatched. More tighter penalties about unwanted litters of puppies and kittens. There needs to be accountability that comes from being a pet owner. So many ‘dropped off pets at neighbors’ houses or dumped on back roads. This problem is now severely out of control in Whitfield County. There seems to be a blind eye on this problem.”
“The political cartoon in Tuesday’s paper reminds me of the movie ‘Planet of the Apes’ when the humans walk along the beach and are confronted by the head of the Statue of Liberty — a chilling moment.”
“According to the article, Jim Brown was an amazing athlete but throughout the article it told his ‘life story’ which, in many occasions, involved anger issues. It’s his life story, good and bad.”
“Everyone that gets the Dalton paper should read Dick Yarbrough’s article about what is fueling Georgia Power’s rate increases. It’s eye-opening.”
“John L. Micek has the gall to use the word ‘widsom’ in his topic.”
“I’m amazed you don’t make Mr. Wingfield pay for his long-form private school advertisements. Yes, yes, we get it. Everything would be better if the people who pay his check were allowed to run everything.”
“What Donald Trump needs is a Republican judge, not a Democratic judge.”
“I like President Biden just fine, but I think it’s probably a mistake to elect politicians over about 60. They won’t have to deal with the consequences of their decisions all that long otherwise.”
“Is Marjorie Taylor Greene delivering a routine dramatic performance or is she telling it like it is?”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene is in the self-promotion business and the media, loving a good yelling match, helps her out. She gets an A for self-promotion but an F for actually engaging constructively with her colleagues in order to accomplish something worthwhile for her constituents and the country.”
“While (some) adults and children in this district rely on federal nutrition assistance programs so they won’t starve, Congresswoman Greene has $100,000 to (spend) on Kevin McCarthy’s used lip balm. Gross. What is wrong with people who worship her?”
“We’re trusting Janet Yellen to tell us when we’ve run out of money? Really!”
“I want to know if these businesses and places that you have to call to inquire about something, do they not realize that everybody does not have a smartphone, a computer or all these other gadgets? You can’t talk to anybody, there’s not a live person working anywhere, it’s all recorded. I need help! and I can’t get anybody to help me because there’s not a live person that knows what they’re doing when you finally get one. I don’t have a smartphone, therefore I can’t look up what I need to know, I can’t ask questions, I don’t have a computer so I can’t look up anything. Somebody needs to do something for us poor people that can’t afford all these phones. We’re human beings, we need help also.”
