“Yes, there are bad roads in other places. Some aren’t even paved at all. That doesn’t change the fact that many of the roads here in Whitfield County are in bad shape and should be taken care of much better.”
“Dalton and Whitfield County desperately need lower-income housing for seniors. So many of us do not qualify for low-income housing assistance but cannot afford $1,000 a month for a micro or studio apartment.”
“I am hoping that everybody will be looking for bad spiders this summer. My granddaughter got bit by one two weeks ago and she’s still in the hospital in critical condition. Please be on the lookout for all the spiders you can see ...”
“How can anyone take someone who doesn’t know what planet they live on seriously? Read a book. The Earth is not flat, and globes are not a conspiracy.”
“You think guns don’t kill people but a kid can be turned gay by reading the wrong book? K.”
“Stewart Rhodes and Enrique Tarrio ignored the fact their beliefs don’t override everybody else’s right to vote. Anarchy is not democracy.”
“I’ll make a deal with the Democrats. I’ll give up my gas stove if you’ll give up your yacht, your Lear jet and your 12,000-square-foot house on the sea coast with a heated garage. Let’s see how many takers I have. Well, put it this way, I’m not going to wait on my phone to ring.”
“Great Britain’s crowning of the king is far more than theater. It has always been a symbol of unity for Great Britain. While the monarch has no direct political power, he/she does work closely with the prime minister about political issues. The monarch has been educated about this from the beginning.”
“If Christian nationalists want to know how things would work under a theocracy then Iran is your model. Stop believing you would die and go to Mar-a-Lago.”
“Don’t be surprised when in a few years the GOP and Fox News will be calling for bans on divorce. Religion and politics are blending together on the right side.’
“Trump has lost dozens of cases in front of judges he put on the bench.”
“President Biden can take a few minutes to ride his bike. Everyone gets a break occasionally. Donald Trump lived on the golf course for four years.”
“I love the comment in which somebody referred to King Charles as a political appendix. Now I have the word I’ve been looking for for three years to describe that so-called president we have.”
“Joe Biden doing bad doesn’t make Donald Trump good. Go DeSantis.”
“Enjoyed John Stossel’s interview with DeSantis. However, like it or not, Biden is running for another term. He will be reelected no matter who his opposition is.”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene is telling it like it is, it being the truth.”
“Don’t care if MTG is delivering a routine dramatic performance or telling it like it is. Some of her constituents from the loyal opposition just want her to keep on doing what she’s doing.”
“I have a question for all of the mild-mannered Christian Republicans who voted for Marjorie Taylor Greene. Why did you vote for a self-centered, mean and hateful person who represents the most extreme fringe of our political system?”
