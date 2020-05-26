Today's Forum for May 27

"On Facebook, people have been encouraging us to shop at small businesses. Well, I've been to three small businesses this week getting things I really needed, wearing my mask, and not one of these businesses had their employees wearing a mask. I just thought to myself if you don't care enough for my health, then I don't care about your wealth. No more shopping there. On the other hand, I went to Kroger and there was a young lady wiping buggy handles and giving everyone a buggy. All of the employees were wearing masks. Thank you, Kroger."
"In 1965, I joined the military. I put my life on hold. Actually, I put my life in jeopardy. Had I known that defending America meant that one day a bunch of people who don't understand the concept of coming together for the public good are out there crying that their rights are being trampled on because they're being asked to wear a mask, I wouldn't have believed it. Grow up! My great-grandchildren understand the meaning of sacrifice and that all freedoms come with responsibility. I repeat, grow up and actually do something good for America instead of throwing tantrums in front of Costco."
"Have you noticed that a politician will say one thing to you in private and do or say the exact different thing in public? We need some new faces and different votes in office."
"The United States is the world leader in coronavirus cases by a great margin. Does that tell us anything?"
"Trump is out playing golf while Biden has crawled in his basement to hide from the press. Joe is the new groundhog. When will we see his shadow?"
"I don’t attend church, but I do respect the people who do, and I mind my own business when it comes to what and how they do it."
"The Forum caller stating that President Trump was golfing again and America passes 100,000 deaths due to coronavirus. First time he has played golf in two-and-a-half months. He has worked tirelessly with medical experts for the best information to convey to us, and with manufacturers to provide medical equipment. Where is the House of Representatives? They have not returned for weeks, and voted themselves a nice raise. Guessing you missed Pelosi's home tour with the pricey ice cream."
"If the SPLOST had tornado sirens and a true turn lane from Walnut Avenue on to the bypass (necessitating widening the bridge over Mill Creek), maybe I'd consider it. Nope, just photo-op fodder for our commissioners."
"The only businesses in our area boasting a big increase in customers are food banks. So yeah. Keep supporting a $66 million sales tax increase and keep telling yourself it's for the good of the community."
"Maybe Obama and Trump divide the country in different ways, but the difference is Trump always puts what he feels to be America first. He has never gone to other countries seeking their favor and apologizing for any wrongs America may have committed in the past in order to do it."
"There's one Trump sign in my neighborhood. I can't believe it. It's just amazing that it's in my neighborhood."
"My son came in the kitchen this morning for his schooling. I asked him where his homework was and he told me he left it at home."
"If, as Trump says, the fact that the U.S. leads the world in identified cases of the coronavirus is a great tribute to our testing program, then the fact that the U.S. leads the world in coronavirus deaths is obviously a great tribute to the wonderful job that our coroners' offices are doing and the fantastic leadership from the White House."
