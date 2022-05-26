"The questions at the end of the Republican ballot really brought home how much their base lives in an hermetically-sealed alternate reality. How anyone can read those and still take that party seriously is an absolute mystery."
"Our mailperson also leaves the lid open at least once a week. I filed a complaint at the post office several weeks ago, but it did not help. Our mailbox is only a few months old and is in excellent condition, so there is no excuse except laziness."
"On the same day that 19 children are murdered in their classroom, we here in the 14th District overwhelmingly reelected a woman who called children who endured the shooting at Parkland High School 'crisis actors.' Video of her going viral mocking one of them to his face. Same woman who lost her ability to legislate at all because of a post on Facebook where she liked an image of a scope sight targeting a Democrat's head. You want to talk about mental health in this country? Well, we can start right here at home! Clearly there is a disconnection when we who live in a corner of the state that claims to be so religious and so Godly would reward a woman who mocked children being murdered with a second term. I’ve lived here my entire life. But I’m truly ashamed of my community today."
"If a candidate for public office refuses to attend debates they should be barred from holding office. Imagine skipping the job interview and still getting the job. Not holding political hopefuls to account only ensures they serve their own interests and not the people that they are supposed to represent."
"Since mail-in and early voting is allowed, it would be helpful for the paper to print info about candidates and a copy of the ballot much earlier. All this info came too late for many of us. I hope this will be considered prior to the general election."
"My wife and I voted absentee ballot. Could not have been easier. I am 80. She is 77. We could help those people at Delta and Coca-Cola figure it out."
"I don't think these politicians should have the right to voters' addresses and names."
"In a society where shootings are an epidemic, reason and sense should prevail at some point. A person can own an AR-15, why not a howitzer? Why not a tank? Those are guns, too."
"To the Forum reader that recently asked about the large political postcards that come in the mail, they're usually funded by the two political parties. Almost no one reads them. The irony of it all is that you can't get important mail in a timely manner but these things will come every time. Rain or shine, winter or summer."
"This is to all you Biden folks out there. How do you like your president so far?"
"It's just wrong to do away with drop boxes. You do away with them, look at the hundreds of Republicans who would have nothing to watch."
"I have a question for everybody. I'm wondering, has everybody lost all respect for God? When I was growing up and got to go to church, we dressed nice. Even when I was raising my children we dressed nice. And now, people wear shorts to church even on Sunday morning — shorts. Men and women. It's a disgrace. It's an absolute disgrace. It shows no respect whatsoever for God. It just blows my mind. I had an experience last week that was absolutely past disrespectful. A lady brought her dog into church. She was carrying it around having the best time with it. But that was church. That was not a petting zoo. People better start paying attention to what's going on around them."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.