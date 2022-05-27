“In response to whomever made the comment of it must be Democrats that stand outside in 90-degree heat and protest, I say then Republicans can protest in cooler weather, like maybe Jan. 6.”
“I’m glad Trump was campaigning for Perdue, otherwise Kemp might have lost.”
“After seeing the election results for the House and Senate races, I see that ignorance is alive, well and flourishing in Northwest Georgia.”
“Bought and paid for Republican politicians disseminate NRA anti-gun-control talking points to their minions to justify their inaction, and it continues to work as planned.”
“Don’t forget to pay your respects to those who sacrifice themselves for your unaccountable, unchecked, unrestrained Second Amendment. You have yet another opportunity to honor those sacrifices with a donation to help pay for those who sacrificed everything for it: 19 more innocent children who died terrified on their classroom floor.”
“Republicans aren’t pro-life, they are pro-birth. If they were pro-life then there would’ve been gun control that stopped the shooter in Uvalde, Texas. Republicans don’t care once you are born. The Bible is the opposite.”
“I saw a headline that said ‘Texas shooting begs question where is God?’ God is not in our schools because we as a country kicked him out. How can we expect God to protect our schools when we’ve told him he’s not welcome there? God will not force himself on anyone or into any place where he is not wanted. Maybe if we bring God back into our schools, homes and society we will see a change for the better. Gun control is not the answer, changing hearts is.”
“Hey, Sen. Cruz and like-minded gun advocates: Guns kill people, not doors. The answer is not locking our children into a school building with only one entrance and one exit. How simpleminded! The answer is to follow the steps taken in most other forward-thinking countries — end the ability to purchase automatic weapons and ammo. The only ones who need this weaponry are our military forces only while they are serving on active duty.”
“Every detail that keeps coming out about the Texas school shooting makes the police there look worse and worse.”
“I never thought I would live to see so much hate in this country as there is today. Love starts at home. Teach your family to love, and respect everyone regardless of race. God be with our country.”
“To the person who said they hated abortion but did not feel like they had a right to tell a woman what she can do with her body. What about that innocent baby whose life is taken before it even has the chance to life? It’s not about women’s rights, it’s about taking the life of a child. If a woman doesn’t want to be pregnant, there are ways to avoid it happening. I know there are some circumstances where rape might take place, but millions of babies have not been aborted because of rape. Millions of babies have been aborted as a means of birth control and that is taking the life of a baby. You can call it anything you want but God will be the final judge.”
“To the person complaining about your mail carrier leaving your mailbox open. Try living/working on Waring Road. We’ve been having problems for several weeks since the carrier retired and sometimes only get service a couple times a week.”
