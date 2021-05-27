Today's Forum for May 28

"While waiting in the parking lot for my husband to run into the Walmart on Shugart Road to pick up a prescription today, I witnessed an amazing act of kindness from a Walmart employee. A handicapped young man parked his car and the employee was waiting for him with an electric cart. She helped him out of his car, put his backpack into the basket, and with great kindness and patience helped him get situated into the cart and then handed back his backpack. She waited and watched until he was safely on his way into the store. She had no idea I was watching, she was doing this out of the kindness of her heart. Big shout out to Walmart and this wonderful lady."
"What is going on with alcohol delivery in Dalton? I know they passed the law, but as far as I can tell nobody is actually doing it yet."
"Biden wants a $15 per hour minimum wage, while my mom draws less than $4.40 per hour based on a 40-hour work week."
"Gasoline has now reached as high as it was seven years ago. I hope Biden doesn’t have any more spending rescue plans for us in the future."
"It was recently disclosed that only 25% of the population in Whitfield County have been vaccinated for COVID-19. This is both disappointing and also very alarming."
"John Micek is just a Democratic hack, blathering on about how laws that protect the integrity of voting are designed to hurt brown and Black voters. I read the entire column in Wednesday’s paper and he did not offer one instance of proof to back up his statement. Black and brown voters should be mortified that Democrats assume they are not smart enough to cast a legal vote."
"Looking forward to the Civitan Club concert this weekend. It's so nice to see events returning to downtown!"
"To some extent, Marjorie Taylor Greene is right. The government — mostly the left — is doing everything it can to try to control us. Just look at what they are doing now. We've got to stay strong and say no to their controlling wishes."
"No, Marjorie Taylor Greene hasn't done much for her district. Her hands get tied at every angle by the RINOs in her own party because they are afraid of losing their status in the swamp."
"One of the sad truths I have come to from reading the Forum is that, for a lot of local Republicans, the only thing that matters is doing things they think will make liberals angry. They rarely do, liberals having better things to worry about, but it explains the entirety of Greene's popularity up here."
"Marjorie Taylor Greene: If you truly believe that mask and vaccination requirements are the same thing as Jews being forced to wear gold stars and murdered, you are delusional and misinformed."
"Maybe what we should do is only report what Marjorie Taylor Greene has done for us in District 14. Then there would be nothing to report."
"OK, enough! Georgia is officially open, enough with herding cars through congested drive-thrus. Open the doors, let us in, get back to normalcy. I’m done with this craziness."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.