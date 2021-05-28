Today's Forum for May 29/30

"Kudos to Dr. Judy Gilreath for the nine years she has led Whitfield County Schools. She was able to put students and teachers first and restore order to the school system that had seemingly been ransacked by the previous two superintendents. She's retiring and leaving the school system in excellent financial and instructional condition. Thank you, Dr. Gilreath!"
"Memorial Day is coming up Monday and I just read something that is so fitting for that special day. The article said, 'America without her soldiers would be like God without his angels.' Repeat that over and over to yourself and think how nice it is to read something like this."
"Don't worry, Herschel Walker will take care of Warnock."
"The Democrats must really be desperate talking about Trump five months after the guy has left office. I've got to know, what do they do for an encore?"
"Someone in the Forum said Trump will be the standard bearer for the Republican Party until someone comes along with his stamina and energy level. Well, how did that work out for us? He had no experience in government and it showed. To run a country you need some kind of experience in government. You need patience and knowledge and wisdom. A good personality helps, but I would rather have a dull person who had some experience than someone who is a blowhard."
"John Kasich would be a very good candidate for the Republican Party. But no, people want somebody like Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene. Goodness gracious."
"I saw on TV where they're making an electric car now. The car is only $1,000, but the bad news is the extension cord is about $12,000."
"Why would the county even suggest or offer the opportunity to keep chickens in your yard in a residential neighborhood in the county? Come on, man!"
"Reading the article about rabbits and chickens out in the county, I have no problem with that if the property is out to itself. But when you get into a subdivision area, we are located on lots. We are not on acreage. Homes right next to one another. That does not belong there. The odor alone is horrendous, not to mention the flies and the mosquitoes that are attracted. In subdivisions, we already had to put up with that and had to have action taken. It is terrible and it is dangerous to your health."
"Why do they have so many blasted commercials on TV? They could do away with 90% to 95% of them and there would still be too many. Why do we have to get so many phone calls from telemarketers? They won't shut their mouths. I get about 25 a day. That's too many. I don't need any of them."
"After all the coverage of Marjorie Taylor Greene coming to Dalton for her rally, please print a picture of our Republican representatives with Greene and Gaetz after that rally so it will help us with our voting in the future."
"I don't think Marjorie Taylor Greene gives a hoot about who she offends, what group, anything. And she definitely does not represent this area. She only represents herself."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.