“Congratulations to the boys soccer teams that won Friday night! What a wonderful atmosphere to watch these young men show their skills. There is a very good chance that this area will repeat three state champions again this year. Support these programs any way you can. It’s just a shame that we will have to travel to Macon to see them win. I am so proud of all of the teams.”
“Living in the Murray Hill Historic District, I walk my dogs daily in fear of being hit by speeding cars. Please remember to curb your speed through our neighborhood.”
“Be careful in the violent jungle of the produce section in the grocery store. There might be some nefarious killer out to get you with a handful of dangerous bananas and Trump sure won’t be there to help save you from it.”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘In our private chat, with only members, several are saying that the only way to save our Republic is for Trump to call for Marshall law.’ In addition to plotting to overthrow the government, being grossly self-serving, rude, obnoxious and supremely ineffective in Congress, she can’t spell. It’s martial law, not ‘Marshall’ law, Marjorie!”
“The liberal Twitter meltdown has become a hilarious comedy show. The consensus is ‘How dare anyone allow Republicans to have a place for free speech!’”
“Can I please go back to working from home? I can’t get a thing done since back in the office due to interruptions that are not work-related!”
“The lead gurus with ABC ‘World News Tonight,’ David Muir and Jon Karl, have continually hammered on both Trump and Mark Meadows the last five newscasts pertaining to the Jan. 6 investigation. Yet, during this same time frame there has been no mention whatsoever of the ongoing Hunter Biden scandal.”
“Got a laugh out of the person saying put the kids on the bus! My sister and I stood in freezing weather every morning before daylight to catch the bus in the winter with dresses on. Girls didn’t wear pants to school in the 1960s. Bus time was a social hour for us and here we are 60 years later still alive. Kids today are so spoiled that it will be hard for them to make it in the real world.”
“Which administrative position in the White House does Hunter Biden hold?”
“CNN doesn’t tell the truth but Fox, Newsmax and OAN does? If you believe that I have a wall on the border to sell you.”
“We remember several years ago when gas prices were high. They went down. They will again.”
“Silence is the enemy of good.”
“Rep. Greene gave a no answer to the questions that were unverifiable or a matter of opinion and an ‘I don’t remember’ to the questions that could open her up to a perjury charge if she answered honestly.”
“We have just joined countries that try to change history by censoring the truth in school curriculum. Are you proud to be a Republican?”
“The House of Representatives passed a bill designed to provide more military assistance to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion with overwhelming bipartisan support on Thursday. Of course Marjorie Taylor Greene was one of the very few that voted against it. This lady does not represent our district’s values. Please do not send such an ineffective legislator back to Washington to represent us.”
“Regarding the factories on the moon, what do they manufacture, who do they sell them to and where is the best place to go for a meat and three?”
