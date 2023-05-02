“There can be little doubt that Joe Biden is the most imperfect president this country has elected in decades. Many believe he is as bad — if not worse — than Jimmy Carter. At least with Carter he was a devoutly Christian man who tried to do the right thing although he rarely ever managed to. Biden, on the other hand, is devious to the point that it strains the meaning of credulity how he’s made it this far in national politics and gone as far as he has. Despite claims of his senility, the 46th president has managed to weather umpteen years’ worth of what many feel should be corruption charges.”
“Sixty percent of Republicans don’t want Trump to run and yet the man is running anyway. We truly do live in a mixed-up, topsy-turvy world.”
“How ironic that Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon were fired on the same day. The old idea that no one in the business world is indispensable is still true.”
“I couldn’t read this Dick Polman thing and I’ve got a college education. It’s confusing. I shouldn’t be reading him anyway.”
“We need another bakery like we need a hole in our head.”
“Just read in the news that Colorado’s governor signed gun control laws that make it really hard to obtain guns in Colorado. These liberals in Colorado deserve all the crime that they get.”
“Does anybody in Forum Land agree with me that it is disrespectful to God for men to wear shorts and flip-flops to church? For girls to wear dresses that barely cover their butt? Other girls that wear dresses with spaghetti straps that they bend over and you can see all the way to their waist? To me that is disrespectful in the very highest part of being disrespectful to God. Does anybody agree with me?”
“I am really proud of my great president Joe Biden. He has really accomplished a lot, hasn’t he? Look at his family. What has he accomplished for the American people? His family has really accomplished a lot. and the American people are paying for it.”
“Nothing against you old guys but 80 years old is too old to be trying to run this country.”
“Every time I read a complaint from one of you liberal socialist Democrats about Marjorie Taylor Greene I know that she is doing her job well as a representative of the 14th District.”
“It’s May 2, this global warming sure has some frosting on my tomato plants.”
“Would you let Joe Biden babysit your kids for a day?”
“I bought a lawnmower in 1998 and it was a Scotts brand and I never had heard of Scotts and it is 25 years old and it still looks like a new one, it’s got a Kohler engine on it and I think I made a very good deal when I bought that.”
“More ‘clickbait’ for the chronically ignorant is asking ‘Is the media responsible for America being divided?’ Everybody has an opinion but $787.5 million should prove to even the stupidest who is at fault.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.