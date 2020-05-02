Today's Forum for May 3

"Joe Biden finally makes a public appearance regarding the allegations of sexual assault against him and of course he denies everything. While watching his press conference afterwards, I was assuming that he would make one of his usual mental gaffes and stumble into admitting that he was guilty. And then he awkwardly closed with a complaint, 'I don’t know why after 27 years all of a sudden this gets raised.' Now we’re left with the question, what is 'this'?"
"When my wife is mad, she takes this social distancing thing to the extreme."
"When it comes to the SPLOST, just say no, there’s no need to explain. Those who don’t understand will never get it."
"Wow. Now you can identify Trump supporters because they don’t wear masks in public. Trump is going to win by a landslide in Whitfield County. When I go out, I see almost nobody wearing masks. You would think people haven’t heard there is a pandemic."
"Dr Fauci has been blocked by White House to testify before Congress? He’s a scientist and science is apolitical data, research, results, reports. Sounds like a dictatorial hush job to me. Trump must be studying North Korea’s and China’s playbook."
"If we’re doing a better job handling this pandemic than any country in history, why not let Dr. Fauci testify to that? I think we all know why not."
"So, more deaths than any other country in the world is being called a success story. Kool-Aid anyone?"
"The new White House press secretary has pledged to never lie. I’m confused! I thought Trump was still president."
“To the person reading the negative comments straight out of the talking points that keeps using your condescending comments about the people opposed to the SPLOST, you really make us dummies want to get out and vote for the SPLOST. By the way, I am a retired director of operations with a large local company with facilities in several states and I assure you that your comments are going to hurt far more than they help. On top of this, I will encourage everyone from this county that I come in contact with to vote no!”
"If you are considering a SPLOST 'yes' vote, please consider the following information before checking that box. Today, 20% of Americans cannot pay their rent. Over 30 million Americans have applied for unemployment and 34 million may permanently lose their jobs. Not bad enough? The U.S. economy shrank almost 5% in the first quarter and — wait for it — is projected to drop 40% in the second quarter."
"People who oppose the SPLOST can still support the community, and most of them do. Many of us are facing the prospects of losing our homes, our jobs and much more. There are more important issues in our lives than a new park or a recreation center."
"In the paper dated April 29, 2020, 'President Donald Trump has witnessed more deaths than the Vietnam War.' President Trump is not a chemist or a scientist. He did not deliver or make the virus."
"Part of the health crisis that nobody is talking about is people like me who had existing health problems before coronavirus. I haven't seen a doctor since December and my 90-year-old mother and stepdad had an appointment in March that was rescheduled three times. What are we supposed to do? Don't they realize these problems aren't going to go anywhere, they're only going to get worse?"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.