Today's Forum for May 30-31

"Everything said or written by the news media and all public officials, elected or not, should be required to be preceded by an identifier of 'fact,' 'fiction' or 'opinion.' If identified as 'fact,' supporting references must be provided. If something is reported as 'fact' and the provided supporting references don't hold up, the individual should be fined substantially and be removed from their current position. As long as there are no consequences, people will say or do anything to achieve their objectives."
"I'm wondering if any state-level candidates are going to support our public school teachers now that they are facing pay cuts. It would be a slap in their faces if this happens. And no, I'm not an educator."
"I am appalled at the number of people out in public who are not wearing masks as recommended by health professionals. You are putting other people in harm's way, especially older people."
"The cops in Minneapolis who killed him committed a crime and need to be punished. However, the people who are rioting are also committing a crime and need to be punished. Before anyone throws around accusations and calls names, ask yourself one question: Are you the pot or the kettle? If you don't know what that means, it references hypocrisy, and it's the line about the pot calling the kettle black. They're the same color."
"You got angry when football players peacefully protested racism. You got angry when citizens rioted to protest racism. At some point, I have to think your problem is with people protesting racism, not how they do it."
"I am looking forward to the new facilities at Burr Park. It really is the crown jewel of downtown Dalton!"
"When I read the Forum, I hear a lot about freedom, freedom, freedom. Yet we're living in a country that we forcibly took from the American Indians."
"I agree, people need to take this virus more seriously than they're doing. I see many people without their masks. Walmart on Shugart Road, they've got a section where they've got each aisle marked off. The social distancing was pretty good. Still, there were a lot of people that didn't have their mask on. Me, I do. I wear my mask at all times when I go out. I don't think they're taking it to the point where it can be contagious."
"These people are definitely heroes. This coronavirus is like bullets being fired at these people. They are risking their lives on the front line so we may find a cure and we may be taken care of. They are heroes, no matter how some people feel about the definition of a hero."
"These blue state governors who keep extending their stay-at-home orders to make a political statement remind me of Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous quote: 'Let my people go.'"
"The Republicans will do anything they can to get Donald Trump reelected, and the Democrats will do anything they can do to keep Donald Trump from getting reelected. So please join me when you go to the polls in not voting for president. Vote for everything else, just don't vote for president."
