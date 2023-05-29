From Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen: "Regarding recent commenters on Whitfield County roads, we agree they deserve the commissioners' attention. This is why the county has tripled the number of miles paved (28) and doubled the number of potholes filled (222) last year from the 2020 levels. There is more work to be done. The county uses computer data captured from sensors as we drive across every county road. These analytics let us prioritize the roads in the most need of paving and do those next."
"I am 78 years old and it is nobody's business who I vote for. I'm not a Republican, Democrat or any other kind of politician. I vote for the right man that I think will do the right job."
"I want to make a comment about Memorial Day, and mainly what they showed all weekend was war movies, which is great. I have three brothers that served in the military, one for 20 years, one that was a Vietnam veteran, and my other brother served the three or four years that he wanted to serve. But for me to look at these war movies and they never show any Blacks, did any Blacks fight in the war? I know there are Blacks that died in the Vietnam War. A lot of Black people died in World War II as well. How do you think that makes us feel as a Black American that we don't even get to see our own race of people? You don't show us no respect. Black people fought in the war, the Civil War, every war."
"I am a lifelong Republican and I fell under the former president's spell. We have all heard him say stars can get away with everything, groping woman ... If you listen to the woman he was convicted of sexual assault tell her story it is compelling and so is she. Just a working woman. What does Trump have to do, start kicking dogs before you see who he really is? We need two new candidates. And if Trump gets back in, watch out Social Security. And he just said we should let the country fail on it debt. Catastrophe!"
"Biden is like the kid that runs his credit card to the max, then blames his parents because they don't give him enough."
"Joe Biden is enjoying all the taxpayers' freebies, that's the reason why she wants him to run."
"Two years of Biden and his henchmen have brought us soaring crime, open borders, illegal drug trafficking, continually empty grocery shelves, a dying economic system, a low work ethic and moral decay. How can anyone with a shred of common sense not see what this disastrous administration has done to our once great country."
"In (a recent) Forum someone ran on and on about how imperfect Joe Biden is, how he has not accomplished anything, and is worse than Jimmy Carter. I would like to ask this person to get out their Google machine. Look at all of the things Joe Biden has accomplished. I am old, and Joe Biden has accomplished more in two years than most past presidents I know of. And I have voted for both parties. And shame on you, Jimmy Carter is on hospice. I think I'd leave him alone for a while."
"To the person who wants to know why mild-mannered Christian Republicans voted for Marjorie Taylor Greene, well, why did you vote for a self-centered, mean and hateful person like Biden?"
"Marjorie Taylor Greene, arguably the most disruptive member of Congress, got a taste of her own medicine when she unsuccessfully attempted to bring order to the congressional floor and was drowned out by raucous laughter."
"Jim Jordan suggests the GOP investigate Hillary Clinton. Is he wasting more money on Benghazi?"
"Living in MAGA Dalton feels like being trapped behind enemy lines in a war zone. All of the area's politicians are all in on 'The Big Lie,' which they use to justify rigging future elections by making it as difficult as possible for select citizens to vote. They can't succeed in fair statewide elections, they know it, and are willing to do anything to remain in office, no matter how unscrupulous."
"We have had coronations in this country and not known it. I believe Obama is still king."
