“Does anyone remember when the anti-maskers were running around school board meetings claiming that masks were killing children? They sure are painfully quiet about kids actually dying in school.”
“How dare you claim those children died because God is not ‘in our schools’! Do you really think it was God’s will that those children be slaughtered? That shooting had nothing to do with God. How dare you bring his name into this! That was a sick 18-year-old who had access to weapons of war, innocent children with no defense and a gaggle of police who stood idly by while they were slaughtered. You can’t blame God for this or put all the responsibility on him. We are all responsible for making a difference in this world!”
“Why do people quickly assume every animal is lost? So many posts on Facebook daily: ‘Found, lost pet.’ Just because an unfamiliar dog or cat crosses your yard doesn’t mean it’s lost or has been dumped out. Animals not housed or fenced will roam about if not contained. I’ve seen people post a dog/cat and ask if anyone is interested in taking it. Geez, what if your pet got loose and someone did the same with it? Let the animal be and it’ll eventually make its way home. If not, after a three days post to find its owner or a home.”
“As we register shock and sadness at the Texas school shooting, can anyone assure us that area schools are adequately secured so as to prevent such tragedy here? Do all schools know those who enter? Are adequately trained resource officers always in place at every school? How would our local law enforcement respond to such a situation? Parents and grandparents, ignoring such questions for fear of stirring up some local nut case is not the better approach.”
“Please tell me why an 18-year-old can buy a gun in Texas when you can’t buy alcohol until you’re 21? In the state of Georgia you can buy a gun at 18 but have to be 21 to buy alcohol? What the heck?”
“Gov Abbott said: ‘The reason it was not worse is because law enforcement officials did what they do.’ I say the reason it was as horrific as it was is because weapons of mass destruction were easily attainable and ‘legally’ bought. Unconscionable!”
“Interesting that all of the critics who take delight in pointing out the errors in speeches and comments made by President Biden fail to mention Trump’s stumbling, broken into hardly recognizable syllables when naming the victims in Uvalde.”
“In Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, voters who used to be considered in the extreme fringe of the Republican Party are now in the majority. That’s why we currently have no one representing us in Congress, and it’s beginning to look like we won’t have unless people come to their senses.”
“The reader who mentioned the items like toilet paper and cleaning supplies and bleach that got scarce during the early days of COVID, Trump didn’t cause that. The media caused it by harping on it all the time and causing panic buying.”
“Joe Biden needs to own up to all of this stuff that is happening now, inflation and gas prices. Quit lying about it and man up and all of his Democrats with him. He’s the one that’s caused all this and he keeps lying and lying and lying but I tell you something, God is watching.”
