“I want to thank whoever put the flags up at the Veterans Park on Veterans Drive. It is much improved.”
“Can someone tell me why so many people seem to think it was Christians that elected Marjorie Taylor Greene? Are there not any non-Christians out there that vote? Maybe they elected her?”
“I hope everyone urges our school system to change companies or go back to our own employees for providing bus services for our children. We should not have a union dictate our ability to have our children in school. This is not New Jersey or Chicago. Look up the union president and his history and political support. Ridiculous!”
“In reference to the bus driver strike ... the drivers did this because they wanted better for their family just like everybody else does.”
“Any senator or House member that does not vote to ratify the debt ceiling limit bill and would be willing to sacrifice our country’s economy for their own personal gain or feelings should be impeached immediately.”
“Of course Trump has lost dozens of cases in front of judges he put on the bench. The powers that be got to them. They are scared for their jobs.”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene managed to get only three out of 435 congressmen to sign on to her articles of impeachment against President Biden. When are her ardent admirers going to realize that she is completely out of touch with reality and is wasting not only her time in office but countless taxpayers’ dollars on her foolishness merely to garner attention?”
“I’m kinda glad we don’t have a Target here. Saves me having to see conservatives performatively not shop there.”
“To the person who said that Joe Biden has accomplished more in two years than most past presidents, why didn’t you name some of his accomplishments? I assume that you think he has done some positive things. What are they?”
“It looks like the only thing Joe Biden is successful at is making America the laughingstock of the world.”
“I don’t understand some commenters’ desire to lay all of society’s ills at President Biden’s feet. Crime is down, border arrests are at an all-time high and grocery shelves haven’t been empty in years. Our economy is as strong as it has ever been, with record low unemployment. If you honestly believe we didn’t have illegal drugs and old people complaining about the work ethic of kids these days before 2020 you need to turn off the TV and get out of the house more.”
“Please stop printing these unhinged, fact-free attacks on President Biden. If I have to read one more uninformed screed about how ‘Joe Biden gave me scrofula’ I will lose what little faith I have left in the notion of an informed electorate. If I wanted to watch Fox News I would do that!”
“Biden gets blame for everything bad, Trump gets credit for everything good. I think someone’s head is screwed on backward.”
“By not protecting the border Mayorkas and Biden are defying their oath of office.”
“Donald Trump will not be convicted or arrested, at least not until Sleepy Joe Biden has won reelection. You see, Sleepy Joe needs Trump to run against, somebody that he can beat, so they will soil him with all these charges, etc., and he will remain out of jail and run against Sleepy Joe and then once Sleepy Joe has been reelected, then maybe — maybe, I say — Trump will be put in jail.”
