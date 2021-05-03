Today's Forum for May 4

"Please tell us the terrible things that President Biden has done to Georgia."
"Republicans say Biden will raise taxes as if we’re all so stupid as to believe we’re all in the top 10% income bracket. I’m neither and I’m glad Biden is president."
"A lot of people who live in Whitfield County do not think Trump is God, but Mar-a-Lago in Florida would be a nice waiting place until we could really meet with God."
"Solution for global warming: put a tax on the air we breathe."
"'It is better to remain silent at the risk of being thought a fool, than to talk and remove all doubt of it' (Maurice Switzer, 1907). Marjorie Taylor Greene has espoused conspiracy theories and gone on xenophobic rants. Now she’s teaming up with Matt Gaetz, who is under investigation for sex with an underage girl and interstate sex trafficking. What an embarrassment to our district! She does not represent my social or political values in any way, shape or form."
"This is to the person talking about there are zero reasons not to get vaccinated, well there is one. I don't want one. If you want one, go get one. Don't be pushing your way of life on other people."
"Are we going to have to listen to Joe Namath for the rest of our lives about the Medicare hotline with his fake Southern accent?"
"Man cannot control everything about the climate, but he can certainly control what he does or what we do that affects the climate."
"I couldn't agree more with the person talking about people getting big orders from the drive-thru. I've experienced that myself, having to wait and wait. They need to pull up and have it brought to them or go inside."
"Has anyone besides me noticed that all of these people in grocery stores that won't wear a mask always seem to have large amounts of time with nothing to do and stand around in the aisle and talk so that everybody that is wearing a mask has to get close to them? Maybe they can give these people a financial incentive to shop at night when most people are at home in bed."
"I went to a local dealership to have my car serviced. Not one of the employees had on a mask. I had on mine. What is it going to take for them to realize this isn't a hoax? Is it when some of their family die from the virus? I just don't get it. Well, I guess I do. This is Trump land."
"Even in a small town like Chatsworth, there are still great schools. Congratulations to Chatsworth Elementary for the award. That's a great honor and we are all very proud of our schools."
"I have just gotten a call from somewhere that wants to check on my policy that my car warranty is running out. They have called 1,001 times. I am sick and tired of it and I'm tired of them calling. I don't want the policy. I cannot get that through to them. My car is 10 years old. I don't need a warranty and they just recently noticed that my policy is going to run out."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.