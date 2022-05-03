“Twitter isn’t the government. Twitter, nor any other non-governmental entity, having terms of service repercussions when you choose to not follow the terms of service you chose to abide by isn’t a violation of anyone’s 1A. Why is this so hard to understand, and especially for the same ones who claim how dumb young people are?”
“Reactions to recent Supreme Court news sure indicate that Democrats have a very limited vocabulary.”
“As a retiree who depends on my 401(k) to take me through the final years, I honestly feel that this current White House regime is so inept and incapable of resolving our economic and social issues, many of their doing. I’ve always felt that it is my responsibility for myself but it seems they want us all to be dependent on the government. It’s further disturbing that many people buy into their rhetoric.”
“I got a kick out of the term ‘Trump’s mean tweets.’ The majority of all of his tweets were in response to the vicious attacks on him and his family by the left-wing media.”
“If putting a harmless decal on other people’s property is criminal behavior, then what do you call intentionally leaving oil and gasoline in the ground and canceling oil leases to make the prices go up? I call it rank stupidity. But unfortunately, there seems to be plenty of it around today.”
“Oh good, now we get to hear about abortion for a couple of weeks in the Forum. There’s not even a place within an hour’s drive of Dalton where a woman can get that kind of medical care!”
“It sure is a hassle to get an absentee ballot sent to your house so you can vote. I’m disabled, can’t get down there. I have to get someone to get a copy of my driver’s license, then send proof of my driver’s license and other information and they already have that stuff on record. Boy, government is crazy as a bed bug.”
“You’d think Mr. Wingfield would be aware that public schools can and do experiment all the time in ways to improve the education process. Many of the issues he cites are caused by Republican policies designed to harm public schools, and many more are just the reality of a finite budget. Charter schools are the ‘turn it off and turn it back on again’ solution to a complicated issue; works for now, but the problems are all still there.”
“Well, the north end’s got their ballpark complex, the south end’s got their ballpark complex, Westside has their activities so when is the east side and the Dawnville area going to get their complex? Oh wait, we can’t even get a traffic light at the intersection so how are we going to get a ballpark. A traffic light would be most necessary.”
“Just wondering, does anybody care about the NBA playoffs?”
“Fix the traffic light timing on Maple Grove Road at Cleveland Highway. It’s terrible in the morning. There’s no traffic and yet you get a green light going north and south on Cleveland Highway. Terrible.”
“The American taxpayers are not responsible for anyone’s college debt. What are these progressives in the Democratic Party going to come up with next? Give everybody a tea party on the White House lawn?”
