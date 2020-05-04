Today's Forum for May 5

"There’s a vast difference between whining and correcting somebody that constantly says stupid or dangerous stuff or just plain lies. Trump has done all three. If you read the information parts of newspapers, not the editorials, you would know the difference."
"If you don't want to go in a grocery store because of other people not wearing masks, order online and use their curbside pickup."
"Nobody has to go to the governor’s mansion. Nobody has to go to a business. You are allowed to continue to do whatever you are doing."
"Most people do not carry or even own weapons. But they could if they wanted to. And that is the point."
"With five exits off I-75 in Whitfield County don’t think it’s just county and city residents paying the SPLOST tax. Vote yes and move the county forward."
"The pro-SPLOST argument is that people outside of Whitfield County will pay the bulk of the tax. Revenue from interstate traffic is curtailed for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus, and increasing Whitfield County’s sales tax will remove any incentive for shoppers to come here from neighboring counties. On the contrary, having a lower sales tax than neighboring counties will provide an incentive to buy here, particularly for big-ticket items, like building materials and appliances."
"Those of you crying about not wanting the SPLOST tax didn't want it when things were great. You just don't want our great community to thrive. We have fallen so far behind other communities that it is not even funny. Look how Ringgold and Fort Oglethorpe have grown. That is community pride and love, and toss in SPLOST taxes. We would be stuck in the '60s if you naysayers had your way."
"No tax is voluntary. What a fallacious statement."
"To my friends at the Daily Citizen-News: I'm so very sorry, and will miss not having a daily paper. Hang tough."
"Yep, next hotspot for the pandemic is Dalton, Georgia. Too many selfish people out there."
"Prepare for a surge of COVID-19 in Whitfield County. Just went to a local retailer to purchase pool salt and garden dirt. About two out of 10 people — at best — were wearing masks, and entire families were walking around and no one was counting patrons at the door. Kemp should have required masks to go out in public. Public beware!"
"Is it possible to go a single day without seeing my sister Dee Goodwin in the paper for something awesome? She’s setting the bar awfully high for her no-good siblings. Teasing, good job, Dee."
"I was in a grocery store recently and it was easy to spot the Biden and Clinton supporters. They were the ones going the wrong way down aisles clearly marked one-way."
"I swear, Republicans would jump out of a plane and take off their parachute halfway down because nothing bad has happened so far."
"Joe Biden now wants the public to scrutinize the alleged victim, the same public who gave zero scrutiny to the accuser of Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh. It seems that Biden and the Democratic Party try to promote a rule that ‘women should be heard, not silenced,’ but when the accusations involve a prominent Democrat, however, they reserve the right to add in a second rule of undertaking ‘appropriate inquiry and scrutiny.’"
"Jared Kushner considers 100,000 dead a success? If Donald hadn't been living in his fantasy world, he could've saved a lot more lives."
"I’ve sent letter after letter to this newspaper outlining the weakness in our economy and how unfit Trump was/is to be president. Your life and financial well-being are now at stake because of Trump. I told you so."
