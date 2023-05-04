“I don’t know if what we wear to church is disrespectful to God or not. But I believe that God is happy when people gather in his name and he will save anyone that calls on his name, no matter what they are wearing. Be careful of your attitude toward things like this. Someone in your church may be wearing the best or only thing they have. If you make someone feel unwelcome because of how they are dressed you may interfere with their coming to the Lord.”
“I pray that the young people keep coming to church. Their dress should not be a concern. They should feel loved and accepted. May they run out of their flip-flops to the altar. I do not think at judgment our attire will be the point of consideration.”
“You should have waited until after blackberry winter to set your tomato plants in the ground, but neither did I, and I had to cover my plants, global warming is real. We have this weather every year, we just have to deal with it, but it should be OK to plant after today, 5/3/23.”
“I completely agree with the reader who said anybody that would watch ‘The View’ is an idiot. But then when you consider that their target audience is bored housewives who haven’t got anything better to do all day, that explains a lot. and evidently the people at ABC that hire must be as idiotic as the people on the show.”
“So the public does not support any attempt to control the plus-$31 trillion we owe? Just let our grandchildren worry about it?”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene does what she was elected to do. Vote Republican! That is a lot more than nothing.”
“It seems like Trump can’t remember anything. Especially if it’s something that is going to incriminate him, and everything else he just lies about.”
“People questioning President Biden’s mental acuity based on carefully-edited, out-of-context clips from right-wing sources says a lot more about them than him.”
“You may think Biden is the worst president ever. But regardless, he is still 100 times better than Trump was or ever thought about being.”
“I’m with you, brother, 2003 Murray rider still going strong!”
“While Nero fiddles, Rome burns. This short phrase demonstratively describes the universal incompetency currently residing at the White House.”
“There sure is a lot of talk about Joe Biden’s corruption. The only problem is that it only exists in the minds of MAGA fanatics planted by insanely fake right-wing Facebook memes. It’s just like voter fraud, if you repeat it enough you start to believe it. Newsflash: If the Republicans had any real proof of half of the things that they are willing to accuse the president of they would already be bringing up impeachment charges, if only to exact revenge for their orange grifter.”
