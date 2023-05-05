“I think it’s disrespectful to God to presume to know what he finds disrespectful.”
“I mean ... Jesus wore sandals.”
“The beginning two statements in the Forum this Friday morning are awesome. That shows that there are still Christians with Christian attitudes out there and not judges who make judgmental statements. Have a blessed day.”
“God created your body. Why would he mind that you are proud of his work?”
“When I was growing up I wore anything I wanted to to church, usually it was a pair of shorts and a T-shirt and I was barefooted because I was sitting on a couch watching Billy Graham and Oral Roberts and John Hagee. You see, I was home-churched.”
“Enrique Tarrio and Jose Padilla must have believed every penny of Fox News’ $787.5 million lies and are going to jail. Donald Trump’s turn is coming. Can’t people around here understand how wrong their beliefs are?”
“Looks like Harlan Crow has a Clarence in his back pocket.”
“In response to the comment about Joe Biden’s words being taken out of context, it depends on the acuity of his handlers in charge of the teleprompter. If they’re on the ball he’ll only mention ice cream once.”
“Joy Behar said the other day on ‘The View’ that she would rather have Biden drooling than a Republican president. It’s unfathomable that a network CEO would give someone a job that would make a comment like that.”
“I can tell you now, Biden may be older than Trump but he is a heck of a lot smarter also. Vote blue.”
“It’s official now, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are running for a second term and there are big worries about Biden’s age. His advanced age will put a greater focus on Harris’ ability to lead if the president is ever incapacitated or unfit to continue in office, which means Kamala Harris and her abilities matter more than anything. Harris has too many pronounced negatives due to her continued tendency with keeping her foot in her mouth and her failure to take charge of her assigned issues, such as illegal immigration and the southern border.”
“As historian Heather Cox Richardson (suggests) in ‘Letters from an American,’ McCarthy and his hostage-taking gang of 20 may have to address the fourth section of the 14th Amendment: ‘The validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law, including debts incurred for payment of pensions and bounties for services in suppressing insurrection or rebellion, shall not be questioned.’ That is, you pay your obligations without question, as every U.S. resident must do. Another example of their assault on the U.S. Constitution, a ‘living’ document the writers meant to be modified over time, that does not ‘comply’ with far-right ‘originalist’ views.”
“President Biden is a devout Catholic who has attended church almost every Sunday of his life. You need a better source of news, yours is clearly failing you.”
“Global climate change doesn’t mean it’s always warm everywhere. It just means it’s warmer globally on average.”
