“Thanks so much to the gentleman who paid for my purchase at Home Depot this week. Yes, there still are some good people out there.”
“The Dawnville area has Edwards Park. As for a traffic light, start a petition.”
“The Forum makes clear on an unfortunately regular basis that too many of our citizens have no idea how the global economy works and are simply looking for a cartoon villain to blame for things they don’t like. Facts need not apply.”
“I sure hope the county doesn’t take too long to come cut the dead trees hanging out over the northbound lane on the south end of Waring Road before they fall on someone riding a motorcycle! That could possibly be a very dangerous situation. I called over three weeks ago and reported them.”
“Ideas to boost membership at the VFW: What family activities are planned for the many local veterans? Bowling league? Softball league? Soccer league? Does the local VFW sponsor any local youth teams on which the members’ children play? Do they offer weekly peer support group meetings for veterans? For their families? Are there quarterly or annual picnics at one of the many local or nearby state parks? How about guest speakers to address specific topics and resources related to accessing medical care, supported employment, mental health care, re-assimilation into civilian life — the list goes on. Build the programs and the veterans will come.”
“I’m sure there a lot of really nice people in the world. They just don’t happen to live in my state, my city, my neighborhood or my home.”
“Males are allowed to ‘sow their oats’ and suffer no consequences for their behavior, while the female carries the physical, emotional, psychological and often the financial burden of that ‘sowing.’ Male and female were created equal but it seems that accountability and responsibility do not follow suit. And, why do too many professed Christian people ignore Jesus’ simple instruction to ‘love thy neighbor as thyself.’ Remember he spent his time and energy with the poor, the weak and downtrodden which eventually caused the Pharisees of his time to kill him. Where is the compassion and willingness to help the downtrodden pregnant female that doesn’t fit into your ‘ideal’ human model?”
“For all of you anti-abortion folks, I have a true and honest question for you. You want to force all these ladies to have these babies. Have you got a plan to help them take care of them once you force them to have them? Remember, these bans cover all unwanted pregnancies from just ‘Oh no, I didn’t want that’ to babies born with major birth defects. You religious bigots don’t care about any of that. Remember what you said about a little mask: My body, my choice. These women should have that right. Their body, their choice. Leave them alone and mind your own business.”
