Today's Forum for May 6

"Many of the Forum callers blame President Trump for the current economic crisis that has impacted the entire world. Before COVID-19, a deadly gift from China, our stock market was at a record high, unemployment was at decades low, wages were up and GDP was up. I'm voting for President Trump in November and hope you will too."
"Curbside pickup seems like an ideal solution to avoid going into a store, but try circling around and around to find a designated parking spot for this 'convenience' because so many others have the same idea. Also try dealing with limitless substitutions when they don't have the products you ordered."
"The comment about ordering groceries online is a great solution -- sometimes. We placed an order online, communicated with the person filing the order, was told the order would arrive at our doorstep within 15 minutes. Great! Three hours later I started calling. Seems the order was taken to the wrong address. I'm out of luck. After a 45-minute hold for customer service was told I would have my money refunded. Ten days later I finally got the money."
"I read where the Daily Citizen-News will cutting back to only four days per week instead of seven. I am a subscriber and have been for a while. I hate to see it go to only four days per week, however, I do understand. I love reading my paper while having my morning coffee. Daily Citizen-News did an awesome thing by making the news free to everyone during the virus pandemic as well as the deadly Ttornado. Did you know that if you subscribe to Daily Citizen-News you can get your paper delivered or you can read it online? Or you can do both! I read mine on my phone most days. I'm sure going to miss my daily news every day, from news to the comic strips, crossword puzzles, Dear Abby, the recent obituaries as well as the ads. You can get these services by calling or going by the Daily Citizen-News. No, I do not work at the Daily Citizen-News, I just like staying informed."
"Read in Sunday's newspaper about the Daily Citizen-News cutting back to four-day-a-week newspaper. When we moved to Dalton (1951), the newspaper was published one or two days a week and we managed just fine. We will miss a daily newspaper but we need to pull together to get through the crisis. I know we may not get up to date national news but it will be good to see articles and photos of all local, civic, historical, sports and student activities. If you are a subscriber you can access obituaries, e-paper and etc. Maybe we can get back to a daily newspaper when businesses get back to work and start advertising. Thank you for all you do to keep us informed."
"You were opposed to the SPLOST when the economy was doing great. Now you are opposed to the SPLOST when the economy is suffering. Stop pretending this is anything but you not wanting to pay a penny tax to improve the community."
"Does anyone know if it is disturbing the peace when loud garbage trucks go through a neighborhood at 4 a.m.?"
"Regarding Kemp's decision to lift restrictions in Georgia: 'Let's be clear, cases are not going down,' Dr. Carlos del Rio, an infectious disease specialist at Emory University, wrote on Twitter. 'The decision to lift restrictions is economic, but please don't say it is based on public health data.'"
"Astounded by the number of people in public places who are not wearing masks. Wake up, people!"
"Now that right there was funny, I don't care who you are. And still no Olive Garden."
