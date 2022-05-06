"Congratulations to my favorite soccer team, the Southeast Whitfield Raiders, for bringing home another championship! You truly are the best!"
"A hug to the Dalton Daily Citizen! I just moved to a new development in the county. I requested an address change in my delivery and the Dalton Daily Citizen handled it along with my new carrier without a hitch. You should give the post office a few pointers. The post office can’t seem to handle it!"
"Nothing has gone good in this country since you liberals elected a lifetime politician."
"By electing Biden, you've unleashed the truth police."
"I would highly advise everyone to go over the platforms of candidates and make sure you don't do an uninformed vote."
"I would've liked to watch the NFL Draft, but I can't stand Jesse Palmer."
"I heard a rumor that next Elon Musk is going to buy Olive Garden and put a restaurant in Dalton."
"Took my copy of 'Generations: Celebrating 150 Years of History' published by the Dalton Daily Citizen on April 27, 1997, down to Dalton Brewing Company. We all sat around discussing the history, old pictures and newspaper ads while enjoying a locally-brewed cold one. Thanks, Daily Citizen, for the walk down memory lane. Keep up the good work."
"Does anyone besides me think it's about time the Social Security office opened back up? Oh that's right, they're part of the federal government. How foolish of me."
"I completely agree with the man or the woman who had the comment about doctors worrying you to death with reminder calls. If you ask them why they do this, they say they have a big problem with last-minute cancellations, yet the last two times that I have confirmed an appointment I ended up having to cancel it the next day. So they're really not accomplishing anything other than annoying the heck out of everybody."
"Can anyone tell me if there are any dentist's offices in Dalton that are not corporately owned?"
"I want to thank Helton Tire for helping out our son with his handicapped van. We appreciate it so much and God bless them."
"You can't be a fact checker if there's no truth in you."
"I wish these washed-up actors that can't get a job and these wore-out football players and boxers would get them a real job and stop hawking products on TV. They're not trustworthy people."
"This is to the person who paid an inflation tax at a downtown restaurant. We had been eating at a downtown restaurant for many years. We went every morning for breakfast, but the first time they gave us a bill with an inflation amount, that was the last time we ate breakfast there. I can scramble an egg and put a couple of pieces of bacon in the pan. We have to pay enough inflation tax when we go to the grocery store, we do not need to do this when we go out to eat."
"It's good to know that there are good people out here in this world. I was at the store yesterday and a lady came up to me, kind of startled me. She was waiting to take my buggy and put it up for me. She just stood there patiently waiting while I put my groceries in my car. She stood there and talked so kind and took my buggy and put it back where it belonged. I was really glad she did because it is really awkward when you can't get about very well and have to go all the way down to these buggy racks and put your cart in there."
