Today's Forum for May 7

"For those out there who don't like it when Dr. Fauci changes his mind, look up the word xenophobia and please try to keep up."
"To the person who adamantly refuses to take the COVID vaccines. It is certainly your right to risk your well-being, but unfortunately your decision puts everyone else’s in a precarious situation and we all have to pay the price. More sickness, more death, more variants that may eventually not be able to be controlled by the vaccines."
"Car insurance protects other drivers from those who 'who just don’t want it.' Not allowing unvaccinated children to attend school keeps those diseases from 'spreading.'"
"The park on Morris may have been founded by McAfee but it was dedicated in 1999 to John Tom Lackey (who at one time served as mayor pro tem) and his wife Jewel Lackey who did work at the park through her garden club. If you're old enough you may remember the pine trees planted by her."
Editor's note: City of Dalton employees are researching the history of the park. We will keep you posted on their findings.
"So you don't care what Biden has to say. Well guess what? I do. But I don't care what Trump has or had to say."
"Talking to friends working in businesses that employees receive tips and seems owners are now treating these employees wrong. If you have a general tip jar that is to be divided among the employees evenly, now employees get 10% and the boss keeps the rest. If it is waitresses and such and the customer leaves them a tip the customer left that tip for that employee. Just because you have wait staff that can't earn their own tips does not mean you take away from the good/great waitresses. Remember, these wait staff folks are paid only about one-third per hour as cooks and other staff. $2.13 per hour and then bosses stealing from them. Those bosses should be fined and jailed. That is stealing."
"I wonder how many pastors in the Whitfield and Murray county areas will be doing sermons on the 9th Commandment in the coming weeks. The 'Big Lie' lives on in spite of them."
"I'm not God, but Melinda and Bill Gates have done so much for so many people around the world that if they decided to buy separate islands to live on and never do anything for anyone else I would consider the world lucky to have had them help out as long as they did. It is time for us to help them out and let them do what they need to do to heal themselves and their family. Godspeed Gates family."
"A question to all the proud Southerners who 'celebrate' heritage, not hate: If the Civil War hadn't occurred, would Southerners still own slaves? The South fought to keep the status quo, so I have to assume they saw nothing wrong with that."
"In Other News. That section of the Daily Citizen-News is Democrat central! Believe it or not there are lots of Republicans who read the paper and it seems to lean more and more to the left. Sad, a community newspaper should try and be balanced."
"Which deserves to be a state, Washington, D.C., with a population of 692,683 or Wyoming at 578,759? North Dakota only has 762,062."
"Maskless patriotic Republicans have broken into the Capitol while carrying Confederate flags and now refuse to be vaccinated. I think the party of Lincoln needs a reality check."
