Today's Forum for May 8/9

"Responding to the recent Forum submittal, ‘The Greatest Generation: born in the Roaring ‘20s’ and the fact that many of our younger new generation lacks the foresight to get a vaccination that helps prevent them from catching or spreading the COVID-19 is certainly frightening. It’s also very disturbing when you hear about employers trying to reopen their business and their employees tell them that they are now making more as a result of Biden’s unemployment stimulus spending package."
"If you don't want to take the shot, that's your business if that's what you want to do. But you said they're pushing their way of life on people. When the government passes a seatbelt law that you've got to wear a seatbelt, what do you have to comment about that? Can you reply to this? I'd like to know your input now since you've got to wear a seatbelt. It's the law. I don't know why you're making a big deal out of the vaccine."
"I wanted to make a comment about Mike Ewton succeeding Dr. Judy Gilreath as superintendent. I just feel like he has some really big shoes to fill. And despite some complaints about Dr. Gilreath's decision to call school out for a few times that she has always had the students' best interests at heart. I will truly miss her, her personal voicemail messages, and as a parent with a child in the Whitfield County school system, I will just really miss her presence."
"President Biden wants to fundamentally change America. Into what? And for what reason?"
"Republicans who have left the party or refuse to go along with the party’s lies are not RINOs. They have something that most of their colleagues don’t have: integrity. Do you really believe that Kemp, DeSantis, Rubio, Greene, Gaetz and Cruz have that quality?"
"I like how quickly the Republicans' pro-corporate views evaporate the first time a company does something they don't like."
"I called Marjorie Taylor Greene's office a couple of times about things that affected seniors. Never did get a response. I got a letter in the mail yesterday from her wanting money. Guess what? That's not going to happen."
"For the person that wants Ossoff to quit wasting his time coming to North Georgia because he doesn't represent them, can you keep Marjorie Taylor Greene and everybody else out because they don't represent us, either?"
"It's a disgrace that we've got two Democratic senators trying to represent us conservatives in North Georgia."
"Three cheers for the local Republican Party in Whitfield and Murray County!"
"If you are in line inside a restaurant, you give your order, then you step aside. Then the next person gives their order and they step aside. It's kind of hard to knock a car out of the way. They need to drive aside. Period."
"The problem with lines in Dalton isn't whether they are inside or outside. The customers engage in too much conversation with the people that work at the drive-in windows. This is true whether you are in Walmart, the bank, the post office. I have gotten into many conversations with many managers and they just don't seem to have any interest in doing anything about it, which is why when I want something done in a hurry I go to Chattanooga, Cleveland or Ellijay because you sure as heck won't get anything done in a hurry in Dalton."
"Tell that Dick Polman to stay off of Amy Coney Barrett. She's one of the few decent people we've got left in Washington."
"It makes me so sad to see Gen. Johnston's statue has been moved. He did so much for Dalton when the yankees came through."
