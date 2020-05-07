Today's Forum for May 8

"Quit whining about people whining."
"The North Bypass is becoming a race track and there is no sign of law enforcement anywhere. Within the city limits no police, no state patrol. Two cars came by me in the distance of a mile and a half and they had to be clocking 85 miles an hour. One was a smaller silver vehicle, the other was definitely a BMW. Absolutely unacceptable. I'm not talking going 60, I'm talking 75 to 80 miles an hour!"
"David Pennington is a great mayor. Problem with stormwater run off. Contacted Mayor Pennington. He politely listened. In less than 24 hours, he had addressed problems, and responded with solutions. Thank you, Mayor Pennington. Excellent mayor taking care of community."
"The increase of a 1% sales tax with the passage of a SPLOST may mean nothing to some people, but some of us do not have deep pockets. A 1% increase on most purchased items adds up quickly. Perhaps a special debit card could be issued to those willing to pay the tax. A win-win solution."
"The pro-SPLOST people must be drinking the same Kool-Aid Trump's supporters do. After the carpet industry folded, Dalton virtually became a one-horse town again. Thriving communities were trying to diversify. Dalton's glory days are over for a while no matter how many SPLOSTs pass."
"If you don’t understand the difference between a penny and 1%, then you deserve to pay more taxes."
"Have any of the SPLOST supporters thought that maybe, just maybe, we need new and better leadership from the ones holding the purse strings, and not new taxes? Asking for a fed-up, over-taxed, voting taxpayer."
"To the pro-SPLOST person who compares Whitfield County to Catoosa County and seems to think a higher sales tax will help us catch up: perhaps you missed the communications about the 62% who earn good salaries working in Whitfield County but live in another county? Many of those folks live in Catoosa County, which has a median income thousands of dollars higher than ours as well as a significantly higher overall education level."
"That argument about non-residents paying a chunk of a SPLOST tax got pretty well discounted last year when a $100-million tax was on the table. The 'no' vote was decisive. So let's move forward to the unexpected coronavirus bombshell which has decimated our economy. Our sales tax revenues, property tax revenues and funding from the state are all in the danger zone. The last thing we need is a $67-million tax."
"I recently read about Warren Buffett’s proposal about addressing income inequality through increasing the Earned Income Tax Credit as opposed to just raising the minimum wage. Reading about a billionaire who’s talking about income inequality is like getting political advice from a Hollywood actor."
"Why is anyone surprised about the reckless behavior of Dalton’s residents who refuse to practice social distancing or wear masks, given their political affiliation?"
"Trump cares so much about working class people that his FEMA doesn't think that seven people dead and dozens of homes and farm buildings destroyed on Easter is worth the $7 million minimum to qualify for FEMA disaster aid."
"To those needing disaster relief in Murray County, Trump just told you to kiss-off. MAGA."
