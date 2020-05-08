Today's Forum for May 9-10

“To those needing disaster relief in Murray County, Trump just told you to kiss-off. MAGA.”
"When you talk about all the people who work in Dalton but live elsewhere as a part of your argument against the SPLOST, you are actually making a point that demonstrates why a SPLOST is beneficial. Getting an extra percentage from those folks is a way to get them to contribute to the economy they benefit from daily."
"For those who vote for a SPLOST, it is voluntary."
"Even if the proposed SPLOST is one half of a penny, it still adds up. Some of the Dalton taxpayers have had enough. Not to worry, if SPLOST doesn't pass the city can raise property taxes and the McMansion owners can have their parks and recreation center."
"Responding to David Bean’s recent letter ‘Past due,’ which was a rant of his usual second-guessing of President Trump’s administration. Wouldn’t it be so wonderful if we all had such an accurate foresight as he and the Democrat Party possess with their remarkable 20-20 hindsight?"
"Four out of five working people in this country live paycheck to paycheck. To say any of these people going back to work are selfish is malicious."
"On Thursday, April 30, I was tested at 9 a.m. for the COVID-19 at Whitfield County Health Department after running a fever for days. I was told to stay home until I received the results which I should receive in two to four days. Well, I have no more fever, but I have no results a week later. I have had to cancel doctor's appointments because they won’t see me until I get results. I have called the health department about 10 times without getting past the receptionist. We have a problem."
"According to the seven Cs, communication needs to be: clear, concise, concrete, correct, coherent, complete and courteous. According to the Trump administration, the seven Cs are: concealment, corruption, convolution, conjecture, cravenness, craziness and confusion."
"We do not have a constitutional right to yell 'fire' in a crowded theater. We do not have a constitutional right to infect others with HIV, COVID-19, the common cold or any other disease we may be carrying. Many of us have or have had COVID-19 and don't know it. Anyone who screams about their constitutional right to go into a business who does not want you without a mask is at least naive and narcissistic (childlike) but more likely are the unwitting puppet of communist conspirators who are trying to create anarchy so that the U.S.A. can be taken over by foreign oligarchs. Resist the communist plot. Be patriotic to the United States of America. Fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Help the U.S.A. get well before the communist nations get well."
