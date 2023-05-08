“In response to the comments about Marjorie Taylor Greene, she regularly communicates with her constituents indicating what is going on in Congress ...”
“As a ‘liberal socialist Democrat’ I would like to know how Marjorie Taylor Greene, by sowing the seeds of division, hatred and racism, can be construed as doing her job well.”
“Biden has run the debt to the point to where he has no more money, then he complains because he can’t get an extension on his loan by saying ‘We pay our bills.’”
“Whenever your president Biden is leaving the plane or walking up to the podium to make what he calls a speech that he can’t even read, watch the way he moves. He’s slow, he can’t even read a speech, and yes he has put his name down to run for president again. What does he expect to do? I mean the man is too old to begin with to have run for president the first time and to put his name down to run for a second term, that’s ridiculous.”
“The nebulous claims of Joe Biden’s purported wrongdoing in the Forum are so tedious. There’s never anything concrete, just general moaning and complaining. We get it, you didn’t want a Democratic president!”
“Lots of Republicans around here are going to be mad when the Democrats win again in 2024. Trump is a maniac and the entire country sees it. DeSantis is too busy going to war with Disney and making himself look bad to young voters. Who else do they have? Biden just has to show up and he’ll win easily.”
“If after the Trump debacle you think Joe Biden is the worst president ever, I question both your judgment and your knowledge of history.”
“So the city cheaped out on bricks years ago and now they have faded, and rather than fix it they ... splash them with red paint? What sort of Beverly Hillbillies solution is this? How often are they going to have to repaint them to stop them from looking even worse? Someday the Republicans that run this town will learn that when you buy cheap so you can brag about low taxes now you end up paying more in the long run.”
“When the best healthcare system in the world can’t produce enough quantities of commonly-used drugs it ceases to be the best healthcare system in the world. What are the politicians doing about it? Like they do with everything else, talk and no action.”
“I have visiting relatives from out of town that have read the Forum. They said this is no Bible Belt. There is too much racism and prejudice for people to have the nerve to call this a Bible Belt.”
“Whoever the people was that caused that problem between Varnell and Cohutta and it cost Varnell $300,000 needs to resign or be fired from the police force.”
“These deaths of these five people and those at the border, all on old Joe Biden. He’ll pay one of these days.”
