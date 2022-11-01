“It now seems that with less than two weeks before the midterm elections, Joe Biden is again refusing to take questions from the media, or his staffers are just preventing them from asking him anything. Their new protocol for him is that ‘It’s better to have kept one’s mouth shut and be thought of as a fool than to continue opening it and therefore remove all doubt.’”
“You might not care what happened on Jan. 6 at the Capitol. You might not care what Herschel Walker did to his ex-girlfriend. You’re only looking forward to the future. Well, I do. You can remove the fox from the hen house, but he will most likely go back, unless he is dealt with properly.”
“I needed a good laugh this morning. Page 4A on Friday, the Halloween cartoon, “A trash can? No, I’m your 401(k)!’ Or should I cry?”
“A true Christian conservative would never vote for a Democrat, sure. OK. They’re conservative. Duh. But for Christians who don’t consider our politics as something that should be on equal footing with our faith, we tend to be independents. I have news for you: Jesus would not have joined your party. Or the Democratic Party. The Republicans do not have a monopoly on Christianity. What I do and say in day-to-day life is far more indicative of my Christianity than any box I check on Election Day.”
“If the ‘Trump years’ were the best years of your life I feel so sorry for you. Take me back to the ‘90s.”
“Does David Bean have all the answers? Step up and run for office!”
“Personally, I believe the ‘facts’ presented by voter David Bean, Chatsworth, rather than the ‘facts’ presented by our political representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Brian Kemp.”
“The president does just not ‘change his mind’ randomly about COVID. Everyone should know after two and a half years of highs and lows and variants that this is an ever-changing situation.”
“If you’re laughing and celebrating a person getting attacked with a hammer, congratulations, you are a lot of things but a Christian isn’t one of them.”
“The lies being spread about the attack on an elderly man shows you exactly where Trump took the GOP. No truth, no compassion, no moral compass. I can’t imagine any normal person accepting this behavior as something acceptable.”
“I love how so many people are mad every time The Forum prints something that they think comes from a liberal Democrat. I think it’s very telling that hearing an opinion that differs from their own is such a trigger. Personally, I think there are just as many comments (if not more) from the Republican fringe.”
“If the Republicans win, this country can forget about honest elections. They’ve already begun to put their fingers on the scale. If they take power, elections will be a sham.”
“Are you on a budget? Can’t afford to eat the way you are used to? Try cooking more traditional Southern meals. We’re eating more beans and greens. Even cooked turnips, fried potatoes and cornbread. Cheap eats that are very nutritious and reasonably priced.”
“The person commenting on the price of steak who went straight to filet mignon — one of the most expensive cuts you can buy in a grocery store — is obviously a Democrat who is brainwashed by Joe Biden. To normal, everyday Americans, steak is not a luxury.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.