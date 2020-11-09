Today's Forum for Nov. 10

"I remember now why I stopped watching Whitfield County Board of Commissioners meetings. The refusal of most of the commissioners to even consider a mask recommendation (not even a mandate!) is a colossal failure of leadership, and those men should be ashamed. Dr. Perez explained exactly why it was needed and you sat in smug silence as Lynn Laughter tried to get you to do literally anything. Shame on you. Whitfield deserves better."
"President-elect Biden is asking for all Americans to unify with the Democrats. He needn’t worry. Republicans will surely accord him all the cooperation and consideration that the Democrats gave to President Trump."
"Not my president. If you think we're going to work with him, you're crazy. Resist every step of the way."
"Biden wants to work with everybody now. For the past four years, all the Democrats have done is not work with anybody on the other side."
"In four years, I want you people to remember how good your life was under Donald Trump. Because your lives are about to be turned upside-down."
"I wonder if the people who believe Trump is a great businessman because they saw him play one on a TV show think Robert Downey Jr. is actually Iron Man."
"Thank you, America! I believe in your goodness and your future again."
"Bullies don't like to lose; they would rather quit. Think Trump will quit, and let Pence be president for a couple of months? Just saying."
"I voted for you President Trump. I wanted you to win. But you didn’t. Now, you’re supposed to accept that. Congratulate the winner. Be an adult."
"Isn't it nice that our law and order country with such respect for states' rights is handling the counts for the election as well as it is?"
"President Biden is not going to turn America into a socialist country. He’s not coming after our guns. Stop listening to people who are using you to keep in power."
"Hey Jason, Chuck and Kasey: Please tell Mr. Kemp he is next to be one and done! He has a little time to be looking for bargain moving company."
"David Perdue is not the best looking or the smartest Republican I've every known, but at least he's a Republican. The thought of Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi being in charge of Congress at the same time is more than my stomach can stand. People, if you've never voted for a Republican in your life, you need to do so now or there is going to be a mess in Washington, D.C., unlike any mess the country has ever seen."
"Just an FYI. The news media does not proclaim who wins the U.S. presidency. It has to go through the channels, so sit tight and wait until it's official."
"The city of Tunnel Hill needs to get its act together. We are on a major thoroughfare and near an interstate. If Varnell can get a McDonald's, and now a Wendy’s, why can’t Tunnel Hill? I know the answer of course. It’s because we allow trailer parks and thrift stores to locate anywhere and have no apparent ability or desire to make the town a place where businesses want to come. It’s a bit ridiculous. We don’t even have a grocery store any more."
